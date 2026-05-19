Kernels Strike for 10 Runs and Four Home Runs, Power Past Chiefs 10-4

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, ILL - Eduardo Tait, Jacob McCombs, Danny De Andrade and Jay Thomason all launched solo home runs as the Kernels combined for 10 runs on 11 hits Tuesday afternoon in a 10-5 win over Peoria.

Eduardo Tait did not waste time getting the offense started. In the top of the first inning, Tait crushed a solo home run to right to put Cedar Rapids in front 1-0.

Jacob McCombs followed suit in the second. With the bases empty and two away, McCombs blasted a ball down the right field line for a solo shot to double the lead to 2-0.

Peoria responded with a home run of its own. To begin the bottom of the second, JeÃ âºus Báez lifted a solo homer to left to make it 2-1.

The Kernels grew some distance in the fourth. A Yasser Mercedes single and hit-by-pitches to Jaime Ferrer and McCombs loaded the bases. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, drove in a run with a single, and on the play, an error scored Ferrer to make it 4-1. With runners on the corners, De Andrade got in a rundown on a steal attempt, allowing McCombs to score to grow the lead to 5-1.

The Chiefs got a run back in the bottom of the inning. A walk and a single put two on for Luis Pino, who plated a run with an RBI double.

Cedar Rapids went back to the long ball in the seventh. With one out, De Andrade and Jay Thomason belted back-to-back home runs to extend the advantage to 7-2.

After four singles combined for a run for Peoria to bring the Chiefs within four at 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Kernels put the game away in the eighth. A pair of singles by Tait and Ferrer put two on for Khadim Diaw, who doubled off the wall to score a run. After a balk plated Ferrer and moved Diaw to third, a Brandon Winokur RBI groundout put Cedar Rapids in double-figures up 10-3.

Tre Richardon connected on a solo homer and Josh Kross hit an RBI double for Peoria in the eighth, but the Chiefs would not get any closer in the 10-5 Cedar Rapids victory.

The win improves the Kernels to 22-18 on the season and to 4-6 against Peoria this year. The six-game series at Dozer Park continues on Wednesday at 6:35, Michael Ross gets the start opposite Ty Van Dyke.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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