Captains of the Week (5/12-5/17/26): Braylon Doughty & Luke Hill

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of May 12-17, Lake County is recognizing RHP Braylon Doughty and INF Luke Hill as the seventh set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings against the Dayton Dragons.

BRAYLON DOUGHTY, RHP

Doughty, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect, had a strong start at Dayton this past week.

The right-hander did not record a decision on Thursday, May 14, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out four and walking two in 73 pitches (46 strikes).

Doughty has logged a 3.13 ERA for the Captains through his first seven starts of the season, throwing 24 strikeouts to just seven walks in 23 innings pitched. The 20-year-old has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this year.

Doughty was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 36th overall pick (Competitive Balance Round A) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Chaparral High School (CA). The Murrieta, California native excelled in his pro debut season for the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers). The right-hander threw 99 strikeouts to just 23 walks in 85.1 innings pitched, recording a 3.48 ERA. He was eventually assigned to Lake County's 2026 Opening Day roster.

LUKE HILL, INF

Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, had a fantastic series at the plate at Dayton this past week, earning Midwest League Player of the Week honors for the week of May 11-17.

The right-handed hitter batted .500 (10-for-20) with three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, and seven walks, leading MiLB with a 1.250 slugging percentage and a 1.880 OPS during the week of May 11-17. He also reached base in each of Lake County's six games against the Dragons, hitting safely in five of them.

For more information about Hill's remarkable series at Dayton, click here.

The 22-year-old currently leads the Midwest League with a .622 slugging percentage, while ranking top-10 in the league with a 1.054 OPS (second), nine home runs (tied for second), 27 RBI (tied for eighth), and a .432 on-base percentage (10th).

Hill was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native eventually made his pro debut with the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers), batting .347 with 17 hits, three doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBI, 11 walks, seven stolen bases, and a .969 OPS in 15 regular-season games. He also recorded a hit in Game 1 of the 2025 Carolina League North Division Championship Series.

The Captains will begin a six-game home series versus the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, May 19. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The Captains will host Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will celebrate National Police Week. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

Captains of the Week (5/12-5/17/26): Braylon Doughty & Luke Hill - Lake County Captains

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