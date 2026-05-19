TinCaps Game Information: May 19 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-20) vs. Dayton Dragons (22-17)

Tuesday, May 19 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 30 of 132

RHP Matthew Watson (0-1, 14.1 IP, 3.14 ERA) vs. RHP Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

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MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance on Friday night. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. In his fifth scoreless start this season, the 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses. The No. 4 Padres prospect tied a career high, striking out 9 of 16 batters. Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021. Among pitchers with as many innings pitched, Mayfield ranks first in the Midwest League in ERA (1.52), WHIP (0.74), and batting average against (.099), while allowing the fewest hits (9), runs, and earned runs (5).

TIME TO SLAY SOME DRAGONS: The TinCaps return home on Tuesday to start a series with the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field. It's the first of three sets between the clubs this season, with two being in Fort Wayne. Tuesday's game is Hispanic Heritage Night as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the first of three games this season. On Wednesday night, the team breaks its new alternative identity in the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies for the second time in 2026. The Fort Wayne Wizards throwback uniforms will be worn on Thursday night for the first of three occasions this year, and Sunday is Dino Night at the ballpark. Thursday-Sunday night will feature fireworks at Parkview Field, with Sunday serving as the lone evening series finale in the Summit City this season.

COMING OUT SWINGING: The TinCaps scored 11 or more runs in all 3 of their wins at Veterans Memorial Stadium last week. Their 12 runs in 16 hits on Friday marked season highs in each category, and they finished 4th in the Midwest League last week in runs scored (43). Before last week, the TinCaps had scored 11 runs or more one time in 2026, which came on May 3 in an 11-10 win on the road against South Bend.

JUST THE BEGINNING: Fort Wayne infielder Justin DeCriscio launched his first High-A home run in the second inning on Sunday. His three-run shot was the highlight in the 5-run frame, beginning his first 3-hit game with the club since being called up last Tuesday. DeCriscio played in 5 of the 6 games last week against the Kernels at 4 different positions. The 2025 10th round pick of the Padres slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson collected a two-inning save on Sunday, earning his Minor League-leading eighth save of the season. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.53 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (14.0) and is sixth in Minor League Baseball. Six of the sidewinder's 8 saves this season have come away from Parkview Field, and he has only allowed 1 earned run across 17.0 frames.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. reached base on an RBI infield single in the 9th inning on Saturday, extending his streak to 27 games. It is the longest stretch for a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas did so in 2018. King Jr. collected his third straight and 8th multi-hit showing of the season on Friday. Among players with as many plate appearances, King Jr. ranks 6th in the Midwest League in BA (.341) and 10th in OBP (.434) dating back to April 14.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit a two-run home run in the 6th inning Saturday, tying him for the team lead with 7. His second consecutive game with a home run, Verdugo now has 21 across his TinCaps career. The mark tied him with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the sixth-most all-time in career home runs. Verdugo is now the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 6 of Verdugo's 7 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. The 21-year-old has a hit in his last 4 games entering Tuesday.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy picked up his second multi-hit effort of the series on Friday. The No. 19 Padres prospect sits at the top of the Midwest League in extra-base hits (20), is second in the Midwest League in doubles (12), and fifth in total bases (72). McCoy had a home run in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday and snapped out of a 0-for-24 slump with a 3-hit performance on Wednesday. The Midwest League Player of the Month for April batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683) in the opening month of the campaign. He is now top 10 in the Midwest League in six categories.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans is now on a nine-game hitting streak and has hits in 13 of his last 15 games, reaching base in 14. He has raised his average 89 points in the stretch and collected all 10 of his RBI. The Padres' ninth-round pick in 2024 has 5 multi-hit showings in his 14 games this month and is batting .309 in May. Evans played in 27 games with Fort Wayne to finish the 2025 campaign and has seen his OPS jump 177 points in a similar 28-game sample size so far this season.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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