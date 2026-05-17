TinCaps Game Information: May 17 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-20) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (21-17)

Sunday, May 17 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 2:05 PM | Game 39 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (0-1, 19.2 IP, 4.58 ERA) vs. RHP Miguelangel Boadas (0-0, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

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THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne left-hander Jamie Hitt posted the first quality start by a TinCap on Sunday, May 10, against Beloit. Tossing 93 pitches, the Padres' eighth-round pick in 2025 struck out five and allowed two runs across a career-high six innings. The longest appearance by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season, Hitt's six frames were his longest since he tossed seven against Gonzaga on May 14, 2023, at the University of Oklahoma. The southpaw has struck out 17 across his last 3 starts (13 1/3 IP). Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska. In 3 starts at Parkview Field this season, Hitt has a 1.20 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with opponents hitting .200 against him.

LOOKING AHEAD: The TinCaps return home on Tuesday to start a series with the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field. It's the first of three sets between the clubs this season, with two being in Fort Wayne. Tuesday's game is Hispanic Heritage Night as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the first of three games this season. On Wednesday night, the team breaks its new alternative identity in the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies for the second time in 2026. The Fort Wayne Wizards throwback uniforms will be worn on Thursday night for the first of three occasions this year, and Sunday is Dino Night at the ballpark. Thursday-Sunday night will feature fireworks at Parkview Field, with Sunday serving as the lone evening series finale in the Summit City this season.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. reached base on an RBI infield single in the 9th inning on Saturday, extending his streak to 27 games. It is the longest stretch for a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas did so in 2018. King Jr. collected his third straight and 8th multi-hit showing of the season on Friday. Among players with as many plate appearances, King Jr. ranks 5th in the Midwest League in BA (.341) and 10th in OBP (.434) dating back to April 14.

KASH THAT CHECK: TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) put together his best start of the season to date on Friday. The southpaw allowed one hit and tied his career-high with nine strikeouts over five scoreless innings, earning his third win. Mayfield generated 16 swings and misses, collected a 37.2% whiff rate, and retired the first 13 batters he faced. The 25th overall pick in 2024 has not allowed a run in five of his seven starts this season. Among arms with as many innings pitched, Mayfield leads the Midwest League in BAA (.099), WHIP (0.74), and ERA (1.52).

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit a two-run home run in the 6th inning Saturday, tying him for the team lead with 7. His second consecutive game with a home run, Verdugo now has 21 across his TinCaps career. The mark tied him with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the sixth-most all-time in career home runs. Verdugo is now the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 6 of Verdugo's 7 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans is now on an eight-game hitting streak and has hits in 12 of his last 14 games, reaching base in 13. He has raised his average 89 points in the stretch and collected all nine of his RBI. The Padres' ninth-round pick in 2024 has 5 multi-hit showings in his 13 games this month and is batting .314 in May. Evans played in 27 games with Fort Wayne to finish the 2025 campaign and has seen his OPS jump 184 points in a similar 28-game sample size so far this season.

KAVARES WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: Fort Wayne right fielder Kavares Tears has put together consecutive multi-hit showings leading into Sunday's series finale. The No. 26 Padres prospect finished Saturday night going 2-for-4 and now has 5 RBI in the last 2 games. Tears delivered his third home run of the season yesterday in the first inning. The three-run shot made it 5-0 at the time, and Tears finished the game 3-for-5. Tears ended up being a triple shy of the cycle, in what was his fifth career three-hit game. His four RBIs were one shy of his career high. 11 of Tears' 20 hits this season have gone for extra bases, while all three of his home runs have come on the first pitch.

CHACON SPINNING: Fort Wayne reliever Javier Chacon put together his best outing at the High-A level on Saturday. The lefty spun 2 2/3 frames of scoreless ball, while allowing 1 hit and punching out 4. Chacon hasn't allowed a run in consecutive outings and finished his tenure with Single-A Lake Elsinore by posting a 1.59 ERA across 17.0 innings.

WELCOME BACK JAKE: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham returned to the lineup for the first time this week and delivered a two-out double in the second inning. Cunningham has a hit in 8 of his 9 games in May, and is leading the team in batting average (.320), SLG (.588), and OPS (.979). The 23-year-old's average ranks 6th in the Midwest League, and he sits in the top 10 in two other categories (SLG, OPS).







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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