Sunday's Timber Rattlers Game with South Bend Rained Out

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Sunday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and South Bend Cubs at Neuroscience Group Field has been rained out. The game will not be rescheduled since the two teams do not play again in the first half of the season.

Fans with tickets for the game may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You may choose any game for the rest of the 2026 regular season.

Wisconsin hits the road on Tuesday to start a series with the Great Lakes Loons. The Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field with a six-day, seven-game series against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, May 26. There is a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.

Ticket packages for full season and mini plans for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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