Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Lake County)

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 17, 2026 l Game # 39

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (18-19) at Dayton Dragons (21-17)

RH Jogly Garcia (1-1, 7.00) vs. RH Beau Blanchard (3-3, 5.01)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lake County 6, Dayton 5 (all games played at Dayton). The Dragons need a win today to earn a split of this six-game set vs. Lake County.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 21-17, second place in MWL East Division, 3 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 8, Lake County 5. Carlos Sanchez collected three hits including two doubles and Alfredo Duno blasted a long home run to lead the Dragons 10-hit attack. The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning and led 5-0 after two, and Lake County was never able to closer than two runs the rest of the night. Esmith Pineda had two hits including a double and two RBI. Yerlin Confidan had a two-run double.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in 12 straight games for the first time since May 24-June 4, 2017 ...They last hit homers in more than 12 straight in 2008, when they hit home runs in 14 consecutive games...The Dragons have hit 31 home runs in their last 22 games after hitting five in their first 16 games. Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in home runs (26), extra base hits with 64, and slugging percentage (.468) while batting .278. The Dragons record in day games this season is 10-3. The Dragons have committed just one error in the first five games of this series after having only two in the previous set at West Michigan.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 10 straight games (.432, 16 for 37, 4 HR, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 10 BB). This ties for the second longest Dayton hitting streak of 2026.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 20 G is batting .351 (26 for 74) with 3 HR, 8 2B, 14 RBI. He has a 9-G hitting streak (.378) and has started 28 straight games.

John Michael Faile in his last 9 G is hitting .400 (14 for 35) with 1 HR, 2 2B, and only 3 SO.

Alfredo Alcantara in the month of May (13 G) is batting .314 (16 for 51) with 3 HR and 7 RBI. He has hit 2 HRs in the current series with Lake County.

Esmith Pineda in his last 20 G is batting .309 (21 for 68) with 4 2B and 10 RBI.

Carter Graham in his last 17 G is batting .296 (16 for 54) with 3 HR, 3 2B, and 11 RBI.

-- In the month of May, Alfredo Duno ranks third in the MWL in batting average (.390), third in slugging (.756) and second in OPS (1.266) ...Also in May, Yerlin Confidan leads the MWL in doubles (7) while ranking eighth in slugging (.643) while batting .357.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, May 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne TBA

The series at Fort Wayne continues through Sunday, May 24

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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