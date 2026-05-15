Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 15, 2026 l Game # 37

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (17-18) at Dayton Dragons (20-16)

LH Franklin Gómez (1-0, 1.95) vs. RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.56)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lake County 5, Dayton 4 (all games played at Dayton).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 20-16, second place in MWL East Division, 2 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 8, Lake County 4. The Dragons hit four home runs including a three-run shot in the sixth inning by Carter Graham that gave them a 6-4 lead. John Michael Faile had three hits including a homer. Kien Vu and Alfredo Alcantara also hit home runs while Yerlin Confidan had two hits.

Current Series vs. Lake County (5/12-5/17): Lake County 2, Dayton 1. The Captains have outscored the Dragons 29-17. Dayton team stats in the series: .260 batting avg. (.350 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 0 SB, 9.33 ERA, 1 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in 10 straight games for the first time since May 24-June 4, 2017 when they homered in 12 straight games...The Dragons have hit 28 home runs in their last 20 games after hitting five in their first 16 games.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in extra base hits with 56.

Since April 28 (15 G), the Dragons are batting .276, the second highest team average in the MWL.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 8 straight games (.467, 14 for 30, 3 HR, 3 2B, only 3 SO). Over his last 12 G: .375 (18 for 48), 4 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 18 G is batting .348 (23 for 66) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 13 RBI. He has a 7-G hitting streak (.379) and has started 26 straight games.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 6 G is batting .423 (11 for 26) with 2 HR, 3 2B to lift his average to .316, 10th in the MWL. He is tied for the MWL lead in hits (42).

John Michael Faile in his last 9 G is hitting .400 (14 for 35) with 1 HR, 2 2B, and only 3 SO.

Kien Vu has hit 4 HR in his last 7 G, hitting safely in all 7 (.241). Vu in his last 18 G has 6 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 16 RBI, 14 R, 4 SB.

--Alfredo Duno has become the 14 th Dragons player since 2005 to hit HRs in 3 straight G and the second to do it this season (Ariel Almonte was the first). Duno did not play last night but hit HRs on 5/10, 5/12, & 5/13.

--Nestor Lorant has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 4-10 after tossing seven scoreless innings in his only appearance on May 8 at West Michigan. Lorant was also selected as the Dragons Pitcher of the Week for the week, the third straight week he has earned that honor. Lorant had a 23.2 inning scoreless streak that ended in the fifth inning Thursday night (5/14).

--Brody Jessee has not allowed a run in his last 4 G: (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO, 2 Sv).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-3, 3.86) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.16)

Sunday, May 17 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Jogly Garcia (1-1, 7.00) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (no record) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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