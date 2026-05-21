Dragons Break 25-Year-Old Franchise Scoring Record in 22-8 Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Carlos Sanchez and Alfredo Duno each hit two home runs and the Dayton Dragons broke a franchise record by scoring 22 runs as they defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 22-8 on Wednesday night.

On a night when several single-game club records were tied or broken, the Dragons also tied their club record for most consecutive road victories with their eighth straight road win, matching a record originally set in 2002. They will try to break the record on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Dragons also tied their club record for most home runs in a game with six, tying the mark set in 2001 and again in 2007. Sanchez tied the club record for most runs scored in a game, crossing the plate five times to match the record set by Austin Kearns in 2000 and Wily Mo Pena in 2001. The Dragons extended their streak for consecutive games with a home run to 15 straight, most anywhere in the minor leagues in 2026, most in the Midwest League since 2022, and the most in recorded history by a Dragons team.

Game Recap:

The Dragons jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before the first out was recorded in the top of the first inning, keyed by a grand slam home run by Carter Graham, his fifth home run of the year and the first grand slam by the Dragons since Anthony Stephan hit one in April of 2025.

The Dragons then took command with eight runs in the second inning to increase their lead to 13-0. The inning including a solo home run by Carlos Sanchez, a two-run homer by Ariel Almonte, an RBI triple by Alfredo Alcantara, and run-scoring doubles by Graham and Victor Acosta. Graham had six RBI in the game before the end of the second inning.

Alfredo Duno belted the first of his two home runs in the fifth inning, a two-run shot, and Sanchez hit his second homer of the night in the sixth, also a two-run home run that gave the Dragons a 17-5 lead.

Duno added a three-run home run in the eighth inning, his second homer of the game and ninth of the season. Duno has now hit seven home runs in his last seven games.

The home run by Duno in the eighth gave the Dragons a lead of 21-8 and tied the club record for runs in a game. In the ninth inning, they scored one more on a two-out single by Peyton Stovall to establish a new club record, erasing the old mark that had stood since 2001.

The Dragons finished with 18 hits. Sanchez reached base six times, going 4 for 4 with two home runs, two singles, and two walks, scoring five runs and driving in four. Graham also had four hits including a home run and three doubles with six RBI. Duno hit two home runs and drove in five, reaching base five times and scoring four runs. Stovall, Almonte, and Victor Acosta each had two hits. The Dragons went 9 for 17 with runners in scoring position. They had 29 base runners in the game but left only five runners on base, hitting into two double plays.

Notes: In the first two games of the series in Fort Wayne, the Dragons have 33 runs on 31 hits, going 17 for 32 (.531) with runners in scoring position...The two teams combined for 30 runs and 30 hits on Wednesday...The 22 runs allowed by the TinCaps broke a Fort Wayne club record set in 1996 for most runs allowed in a game...The Dragons sent 21 batters to the plate over the first two innings, collecting eight hits, six walks, a hit batsman, with another batter reaching on an error, all adding up to 13 runs with only five hitters retired...The Dragons had reached their highest single-game run total of 2026 before the final out of the second inning was recorded.

With the win, the Dragons remained two and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 25 games to play in the first half season.

Up Next: The Dragons (24-17) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (19-22) again on Thursday at 7:05 pm in the third game of the six-game series. Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.75) will start for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 26 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.