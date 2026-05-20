'Caps Pack the Park in 3-1 Loss

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps had their largest attendance of the season but couldn't hold a late lead as they fell to the South Bend Cubs 3-1 in front of 8,426 fans Wednesday morning at LMCU Ballpark.

The 8,426 in attendance marks the largest Kids Day audience in West Michigan since May 28, 2009. At the same time, Whitecaps pitchers held the Cubs to just four hits but gave up three runs through the final innings in the loss.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Ben Jacobs was dominant, tossing four scoreless/hitless innings with four strikeouts as West Michigan grabbed the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from catcher Luke Shliger - taking the 1-0 edge. Whitecaps reliever Duque Hebbert picked up where Jacobs left off, tossing two scoreless frames to keep the lead steady at 1-0. West Michigan carried the one-run lead into the eighth before South Bend finally broke through as Miguel Useche lined an RBI single into left field before a fielding error by outfielder Andrew Sojka allowed a second run to cross home - putting the Cubs in front 2-1. The Cubs added an insurance tally in the ninth from infielder Cameron Sisneros - but the 'Caps couldn't respond - as South Bend relievers Nate Williams and Jackson Brockett combined for 5.1 shutout frames with six strikeouts to complete the comeback victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 14-27 on the season while the Cubs improve to 21-16. Brockett (2-1) picks up his second win - tossing three shutout innings with two strikeouts while Whitecaps reliever Logan Berrier (0-3) suffers his third loss - allowing two runs (one earned) through two innings pitched. Whitecaps starting pitchers have been automatic through the first two games against the Cubs top-ranked Midwest League offense - as Hayden Minton and Jacobs have combined for nine shutout innings while allowing just two hits and collecting 12 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the South Bend Cubs on Thursday at 6:35pm. Lucas Elissalt and Ethan Flanagan get the starts for West Michigan and South Bend. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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