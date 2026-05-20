Schubart's Walk-Off RBI Single Secures 4-3 Captains Comeback Win over Lugnuts

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 2 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (20-20) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (18-23) by a final score of 4-3 on Wednesday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Trailing by one run and down to its last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, Lake County powered past Lansing thanks to consecutive clutch hits from CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Guardians prospect, and 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect.

After not leading for the entire game, the Captains scored three unanswered runs across the eighth and ninth innings to win the contest.

Lake County made it a 3-2 ballgame thanks to a two-out RBI single from 3B Maick Collado, his second hit of the game.

In the ninth, the Captains would put two on base after walks from LF Tommy Hawke and SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Guardians prospect, before Walton tied the game with a two-out RBI single. One batter later, Schubart slapped a single the other way to drive in Curley and give Lake County its second walk-off win of the year.

The Lugnuts struck first in the third inning, courtesy of an RBI single from 2B Casey Yamauchi.

The Captains responded in the home half of the fifth, tying the game after a fly ball from DH Kevin Rivas was dropped by Lansing CF Rodney Green Jr., which allowed 2B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, to score from first base.

The Lugnuts retook the lead in the seventh frame, plating two runs with a sacrifice bunt from 1B C.J. Pittaro and an RBI groundout from LF Devin Taylor, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Athletics prospect.

Captains RHP Kendeglys Virguez (W, 1-1) earned the win with a perfect ninth inning of relief, which included a strikeout.

Lansing RHP Luis Carrasco (L, 0-2; BS, 1) suffered the loss and blown save, giving up two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out one in 0.2 innings of work.

Lake County RHP Braylon Doughty (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect, did not record a decision in a strong start. The right-hander allowed just one run on five hits, tying his pro career-high with eight strikeouts and walking just one.

Game 3 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Thursday night, May 21, at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Dawg Night presented by Thirsty Dog, paying special tribute to Corgis. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- The Captains earned their second walk-off win of the season on Wednesday. Lake County also earned a walk-off victory on May 7 versus Great Lakes in Game 1 of a doubleheader, courtesy of a pinch-hit, three-run home run from INF Jeffrey Mercedes.

- OF Aaron Walton extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double and a single on Wednesday. The 66th overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona is batting .391 (18-for-46) with four doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases, and a 1.230 OPS during this span.

- RHP Kendeglys Virguez threw a strikeout in a perfect inning out of the Captains bullpen on Wednesday. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native has logged a 1.54 ERA, 21 strikeouts to just five walks, and a 0.86 WHIP over his last nine appearances, holding opposing hitters to a .132 batting average in 11.2 innings pitched during this span.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.