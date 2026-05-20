TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 20 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 30 players, 1 on injured list, 1 MLB Rehab Assignment):

- Right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock transferred from ACL Padres to Fort Wayne on rehab (uniform No. 27)

- Right-handed pitcher Jeferson Villabona reinstated from 7-Day Injured List (uniform No. 13)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-21) vs. Dayton Dragons (23-17)

Wednesday, May 20 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 41 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-4, 24.2 IP, 6.16 ERA) vs. RHP Nestor Lorant (2-2, 36.0 IP, 2.75 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM &

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Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

BIG LEAGUER IN THE HOUSE: Right-handed relief pitcher Ty Adcock is set to make a rehab appearance today for the TinCaps. Adcock signed a Major League free agent deal with the Padres in December and is the sixth Major League rehab assignment in the TinCaps era (2009-present). Adcock has made 18 appearances in the Major Leagues over the past three seasons. An eighth-round pick in 2019 by the Seattle Mariners, Adcock made his MLB debut on June 12, 2023, vs. Miami (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K). The Elon University grad has spent time in the Mariners, Tigers, and Mets organizations before signing this offseason.

MLB Rehab Assignments - TinCaps Era (2009-Present):

- David Eckstein 8/18-20, 2010

- Everth Cabrera 7/2-3, 2013

- Tim Federowicz 7,12-7/17, 2015

- Blake Snell 4/28, 2022

- Yu Darvish 6/19, 2024

WATERING THE WELL: Center fielder Kasen Wells went 3-for-4 on Tuesday, giving him 8 hits in his last 4 games. Wells has hit out of the 9-spot in the Fort Wayne order in all but one game since last Thursday in Cedar Rapids after having done so just one time all year. In 5 games as the 9-hole hitter this season, the 22-year-old is hitting .632 (12-for-19) with a 1.387 OPS. In Sunday's series finale against the Kernels, Wells walked on three times, doing so for the first time this season. It's the second three-walk game for Wells in his TinCap career, with the last time coming on August 12, 2025, at home against West Michigan. Wells has 7 multi-hit games this season and leads the team with 25 walks.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance on Friday night. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. In his fifth scoreless start this season, the 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses. The No. 4 Padres prospect tied a career high, striking out 9 of 16 batters. Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021. Among pitchers with as many innings pitched, Mayfield ranks first in the Midwest League in ERA (1.52), WHIP (0.74), and batting average against (.099), while allowing the fewest hits (9), runs, and earned runs (5).

QUALITY DEBUT: Fort Wayne right-hander Maikel Miralles will make his second career start against Dayton on Wednesday. Miralles made his High-A debut facing off with the Dragons at Parkview Field on August 29, 2025. The righty produced a quality start in his debut, as he allowed 3 runs across 6.0 frames while punching out 5 batters. Miralles stacked another quality start in the final week of the campaign on the road against West Michigan, where he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless frames with 6 strikeouts.

ALL ABOARD: Wednesday marks the second time this season that Fort Wayne will be donning their PufferBellies alternate identity. The first 500 kids through the gates at Parkview Field tonight will receive a Train Whistle, presented by NUCOR.

WATTY WORKING: TinCap right-hander Matthew Watson tossed 5.0 frames in Tuesday's series opener, a career-high in innings pitched since he made his debut on April 17 on the road against Lake County. Watson made his first professional start in the first game of the doubleheader at Parkview Field on May 6 against Beloit and worked 4.0 scoreless innings. The righty has allowed 3 earned runs across 12 2/3 frames in his first 3 professional starts.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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