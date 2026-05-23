TinCaps Game Information: May 23 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-22) vs. Dayton Dragons (24-19)

Saturday, May 23 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 44 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-2, 26.2 IP, 6.08 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle McCoy (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

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WALK IT OFF: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello launched a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning to send the Fort Wayne faithful home happy last night. The round-tripper was Costello's fifth of the year and first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. This was the second walk-off win for Fort Wayne this season, as Rosman Verdugo came through with a game-winning base hit on April 9 against Lansing for the first win at Parkview Field in 2026. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last of the campaign, coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind to win in each of the last two nights and has now done so 11 times this season. Friday also marked the second time the TinCaps have won when trailing after 8 innings this season, making them 2-16 in those instances. Fort Wayne had 24 come-from-behind wins in 2025.

ONE RUN WARRIORS: Both victories for Fort Wayne this week have come in one-run fashion. They are now 8-4 in one-run games this season, up from 14-12 a year ago.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: Following his walk-off home run last night, TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello now has a hit in 20 of his last 24 games and is 24-for-85 (.283) in that stretch with 16 RBI. Costello's game-winning long ball was his 5th home run of 2026 and his second at Parkview Field. Dating back to May 12, Costello ranks 2nd in the Midwest League with 7 extra base hits, and leads the pack with 5 doubles.

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his fourth-straight outing of five innings last night. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out a career-high 7 batters over 5 frames. Montgomery allowed one run on three hits and two walks. It is the fourth straight start he has gone five innings, as the righty retired the final 10 batters he faced. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched (32.0), the former 9th-round pick out of Florida State is second in the Midwest League in ERA (1.41), third in fewest hits allowed (21), second in fewest runs allowed (6), and tied for fewest earned runs (5) allowed with teammate Kash Mayfield.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield spun another scoreless start Friday. The No. 4 Padres prospect struck out eight and has punched out 17 across his last 2 starts. The southpaw has not allowed a run in 6 of 8 appearances and each of his last 15 innings pitched. Mayfield leads the Midwest League in ERA (1.30), batting average against (.103), and WHIP (0.72) while ranking tied for sixth in strikeouts (43). Among Minor League arms with as many innings pitched (34.2), Mayfield has the fewest hits (11), runs, and earned runs (5) allowed, while having the lowest WHIP and batting average against.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Mayfield took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance on May 15 against Cedar Rapids. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. In his fifth scoreless start this season, the 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses. The 2024 Padres first-round pick tied a career high, striking out 9 of 16 batters. Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his Minor League-leading ninth save of the season on Thursday. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.50 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (18.0) and is sixth in Minor League Baseball. Six of the sidewinder's 9 saves this season have come away from Parkview Field, and he has only allowed 1 earned run across 18.0 frames.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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