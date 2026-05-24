Captains Defeat Lugnuts, 9-3, Secure Series Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 5 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (22-21) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (19-25) by a final score of 9-3 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With the victory, the Captains have now won four of the first five games in this week's set, securing the series win.

Lake County only collected four hits on the night, but drew five walks and left just three runners on base, compared to Lansing's 14.

For the second night in a row, the Lugnuts plated a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run single from LF Devin Taylor, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Athletics prospect.

The Captains got a run back in the home half of the inning, as RF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Guardians prospect, hit into an RBI groundout to cut the deficit in half.

Lansing made it a 3-1 game in the third thanks to an RBI infield single by 1B C.J. Pittaro, a high chopper which scored Taylor.

Lake County took control for good with three runs in the bottom of the inning. LF Esteban González made it a one-run contest with his fifth home run of the season, which sailed over the batter's eye in center field. Later in the frame, C Logun Clark scored on a wild pitch and 2B Tommy Hawke scored on a throwing error, which was induced when he stole third base.

The Captains tacked on an insurance run in the fifth frame when Clark scampered home on another wild pitch.

The wild pitch worked once more in Lake County's favor in the seventh, as 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, scored on a ball to the backstop to make it a 6-3 game.

The Captains put an exclamation point on the win in the following inning, as CF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Guardians prospect, clobbered a three-run shot to right field. This was his seventh long ball of the season.

RHP Jogly García (W, 2-1) had a strong night in relief for the Captains, allowing just two hits and two walks in 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out four.

RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (L, 1-3) suffered the loss for Lansing, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits, striking out seven and walking two in five innings of work.

The finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, May 24, at 1 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Major League Day at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jobu Bobblehead & Shot Glass presented by Lake Erie Distillery. The Captains will also host Family Fun Sunday presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Jace LaViolette extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-run home run on Saturday night. The 2025 first-round pick out of Texas A&M is batting .400 (10-for-25) with eight runs, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine RBI, and a 1.284 OPS during this span.

- OF Tommy Hawke extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a triple, a single, and two walks on Saturday night. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest has tallied 11 hits, 17 walks, eight stolen bases, and a .438 on-base percentage during this span.

- RHP Kendeglys Virguez logged his sixth straight scoreless relief appearance on Saturday night, working a scoreless ninth inning out of the Lake County bullpen. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native has logged a 1.42 ERA, 22 strikeouts to just six walks, and a .167 opposing batting average over his last 10 outings.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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