Despite Hit Disparity, Lugnuts Fall to Captains, 9-3

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The Lansing Lugnuts (19-25) out-hit the Lake County Captains (22-21) by a 12-4 margin, but a Jace LaViolette three-run homer helped lift the Captains to a 9-3 win on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Nuts' 4-5-6-7 batters reached base 14 times: Devin Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a walk; Myles Naylor singled twice, doubled and was hit by a pitch; Gunner Gouldsmith drew a pair of walks and lined a single; and C.J. Pittaro went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and an HBP.

But Lake County starter Melkis Hernández dodged bases-loaded threats in the first and third innings, and Jogly García, Cam Walty and Kendeglys Virguez combined for six innings of scoreless relief while stranding eight runners.

Meanwhile, the Captains made their base runners count off Tzu-Chen Sha and Abel Mercedes, tallying runs on three wild pitches, a groundout, a throwing error by catcher Dylan Fien, and LaViolette's game-breaking home run in the seventh off Mercedes.

Sha fanned seven batters in five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks. Mercedes struck out one while allowing five walks and four runs in 1 1/3 innings. And Luis Carrasco fired the final 1 2/3 innings scorelessly, striking out three.

Nathan Dettmer starts the Sunday series finale at 1 p.m., countered by Lake County lefty Rafe Schlesinger.

After a day off Monday, Lansing will return home from May 26-31 to defend home field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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