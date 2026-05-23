Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 23, 2026 l Game # 44

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-19) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-22)

LH Kyle McCoy (no record) vs. RH Abraham Parra (0-2, 6.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 2 (all games at Fort Wayne).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 24-19, second place in MWL East Division, 3 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Friday: Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 2. Jack Costello hit a walk-off three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the TinCaps to the win. Dayton took a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the ninth. Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero was sensational, tossing six shutout innings.

Current Series at Fort Wayne (5/19-5/24): Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons have outscored the TinCaps 39-18. Dayton team stats in the series: .289 batting avg. (.400 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 7 SB, 3.93 ERA, 6 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

In their two wins in this series, the Dragons are hitting .531 (17 for 32) with runners in scoring position, scoring 33 runs. In their two losses, they are hitting .167 (3 for 18) with RISP, scoring 6 runs.

The Dragons are +21 in run differential in the current series but they have split the four games. They have winning margins of 9 and 14 along with two one-run losses.

The Dragons 15-game home run streak came to an end Thursday night. The streak was the Dragons longest since MLB assumed record-keeping duties for Minor League Baseball in 2005. The streak is also the longest in the Minor Leagues in 2026, and the longest in the MWL since 2022.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL batting average (.284), extra base hits (84), slugging percentage (.478), and OPS (.858) while ranking tied for the lead in home runs (34).

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Yerlin Confidan went 0 for 2 with 2 BB last night to snap his 13-G hitting streak. In his last 25 G, Confidan is batting .347 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 23 RBI, .955 OPS.

Alfredo Duno in his last 14 games is batting .385, 7 HR, 3 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 9 G (in his last 2 G, Duno is 0 for 7 with 6 SO, 2 BB).

John Michael Faile in his last 11 G is hitting .409 (18 for 44) with 1 HR, 3 2B. He is hitting .370 for the year.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 6 G is batting .458, going 11 for 24 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 12 R. He is tied for the MWL lead in batting (.327) and first in hits (53).

Carter Graham had a 9-G hitting streak snapped last night (0 for 4, 3 So). In his last 21 G is batting .333, 4 HR, 8 2B, and 19 RBI with a .989 OPS.

Transactions: Left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy, a 2025 eighth round pick out of the University of Maryland, has been added to the roster and will start tonight.

--Alfredo Duno has seven home runs in his last nine games with at least one HR in six of the nine. Duno twice has hit homers in three straight games, becoming the first Dayton player to have two 3-G home runs streaks in the same season since MLB assumed record-keeping duties in 2005.

-- In the month of May, Alfredo Duno is tied for the league lead in home runs with 7 while batting .357. Yerlin Confidan is batting .351 in May and is tied for first in RBI (20).

--Yerlin Confidan is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/11-4/17. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and 8 RBI. Confidan drive in the tie-breaking run in the 8 th inning of the Dayton win Sunday.

--Cody Adcock is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. Adcock made two relief appearances, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, May 24 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)/RH Ty Floyd (no record) at Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-1, 5.84)

Next Series: Great Lakes at Dayton (6 games), May 26-31.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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