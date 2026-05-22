Dragons Police Night Presented by LION Takes Place on June 25, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - In partnership with LION and the Dayton Police Department, the Dayton Dragons are excited to host Dayton Dragons Police Night presented by LION on Thursday, June 25, when the Dragons take on the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dayton Dragons Police Night presented by LION will involve special in-game events that feature Miami Valley law enforcement. This will include the national anthem, special honor guard flag presentation, award recognitions, first pitch, and more. This night will begin on the plaza at 6:00pm, with touch-a-trucks including SWAT trucks, a K-9 Police vehicle, and a Bomb Squad vehicle, giveaways, and more.

Tickets to Dragons Police Night are only $17.50, not including online fees, and include an exclusive blue Dragons hat. $7.00 from each ticket sold for this night will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. To purchase tickets for this special event, visit daytondragons.com/policenight, call the Dragons box office at 937-228-2287 ext. 290, or email dragons@daytondragons.com.

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. Learn more at www.nleomf.org.

Since Dragons games regularly sell out, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to Monday, June 8. To learn more about Dragons Police Night presented by LION, visit: www.daytondragons.com/policenight.







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