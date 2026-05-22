Fort Wayne Edges Dayton 5-4 as Dragons Home Run Streak Comes to an End

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come from behind and defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Thursday night. The loss snapped the Dragons road winning streak at eight games, which tied the club record set in 2001. The Dragons 15 consecutive games home run streak, longest in Minor League Baseball this season and longest in the Midwest League since 2022, also came to an end.

Game Recap: After scoring a franchise record 22 runs on Wednesday night, the Dragons wasted no time in getting the scoring started on Thursday, plating a run in the first inning. With two outs, Kien Vu doubled off the left field fence and scored from second on a base hit by Yerlin Confidan to make it 1-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz issued a career-high eight walks in his five innings of work and put the first three batters on base with walks in the second inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Cruz got a double play ball as a run scored and then worked out of further trouble as Fort Wayne settled for a 1-1 tie. The TinCaps took advantage of an error for an unearned run in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead.

The Dragons rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to regain the lead. Vu doubled to start the inning and scored on a single by Confidan to tie the game at 2-2. Carter Graham followed with a double to move Confidan to third, and Victor Acosta's sacrifice fly brought in the go-ahead run. Graham then scored on a passed ball to give Dayton a 4-2 lead.

Fort Wayne's Jake Cunningham hit a lead-off home run in the sixth off Dayton reliever Trent Hodgdon to make it 4-3. Then in the seventh, Fort Wayne pushed across the tying run on a bloop double to right field by Alex McCoy, and with two outs, the TinCaps took the lead when a passed ball brought in a runner from third to make it 5-4.

The Dragons could not get the big hit over the final two innings. They put two runners on base without a base hit in the eighth, but Carlos Sanchez struck out to end that threat. In the ninth, Confidan walked with two outs, but Graham lined out hard to center field to end the game.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits. Vu, Confidan, and Graham each had two. Vu and Graham each had a double.

Hodgdon (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in one and two-thirds innings of relief. He allowed three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Dragons remained two and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 24 games to play in the first half season.

Up Next: The Dragons (24-18) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (20-22) again on Friday at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of the six-game series. Jose Montero (0-0, 6.75) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Kash Mayfield (3-1, 1.52).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 26 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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