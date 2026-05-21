Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 26-31

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers welcome the Peoria Chiefs to Neuroscience Group Field for a six-day, seven-game homestand from Tuesday, May 26 through Sunday, May 31. As the Rattlers continue to fight for a playoff spot, they have big promotions planned for you, including the return of postgame fireworks, the Shantymen, a night of magic, and a Jacob Misiorowski bobblehead giveaway.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, MAY 26 at 6:40pm; Military Appreciation Night presented by Network Health; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: We are starting the homestand with a Military Appreciation Night. We have a special offer of two free bleacher seat ticket for active and retired military personnel through Vet Tix in advance courtesy of Network Health. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presents Bang for Your Buck Night with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 at 12:10pm; DOUBLEHEADER; Bully Prevention Day; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Two-for-one! The Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs will play two seven-inning games on Wednesday afternoon. Learn how to prevent bullying with a special program for the kids before game one. For fans who are 55 or older, Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal...a Silver Foxes Deal! That is a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY, MAY 28 at 6:40pm - Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company: Another Bark in the Park Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka means that the left field grass seating area will be set aside for our canine friends. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Thursday is a Craft Brews & Brats Night with brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

FRIDAY, MAY 29 at 6:40pm; Shantymen Night presented by SCHEELS; Fireworks courtesy of Done Again; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The weather has warmed up, but memories of Sturgeon Spearing season remain. The Rattlers take the field as the Lake Winnebago Shantymen for this game with the jerseys available in an online auction at this link to help raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers. The first postgame fireworks display of the season will happen on Friday courtesy of Done Already. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, MAY 30 at 6:40pm; Harry PotterTM Night; Fireworks; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Magic is in the air for Harry PotterTM Night. All members of Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™ are invited to an exclusive experience that will bring Harry Potter™ magic to Neuroscience Group Field. The Timber Rattlers players and coaches will get in on the act by wearing jerseys worthy of a group of Wizards. These jerseys are also available in an online, charity auction. After the game, we have a fireworks display and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under presented by Meijer.

SUNDAY, MAY 31 at 1:10pm; Jacob Misiorowski Bobblehead courtesy of Steinhafels; Brewers Sunday; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Speaking of magic, the Miz has been magic this season! These Jacob Misiorowski bobbleheads presented by Steinhafels will go as fast as one of his pitches. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium for this game to receive your bobblehead. Fans are allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. Timber Rattlers players and coaches have one more alternate jersey to wear in the series - the 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys get their turn on Sunday afternoon. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







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