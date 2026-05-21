Infielder Riemer Jumps to Double-A

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Justin Riemer is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

Riemer, 24, was acquired by the Athletics in a December 2025 trade with the Boston Red Sox for Rule 5 selection Ryan Watson. In 29 games with the Lugnuts, he drew 29 walks and posted a .402 on-base percentage, collecting four doubles, one triple, three home runs, and scoring 21 runs while knocking in 20.

The Lugnuts (18 - 23) play the third game in a six-game series at Lake County at 6:35 p.m., next returning home from May 26-31 against West Michigan. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.