Infielder Riemer Jumps to Double-A
Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Infielder Justin Riemer is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
Riemer, 24, was acquired by the Athletics in a December 2025 trade with the Boston Red Sox for Rule 5 selection Ryan Watson. In 29 games with the Lugnuts, he drew 29 walks and posted a .402 on-base percentage, collecting four doubles, one triple, three home runs, and scoring 21 runs while knocking in 20.
The Lugnuts (18 - 23) play the third game in a six-game series at Lake County at 6:35 p.m., next returning home from May 26-31 against West Michigan. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026
- Infielder Riemer Jumps to Double-A - Lansing Lugnuts
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