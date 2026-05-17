Dettmer, Home Runs Propel Olive Burgers to 517 Day Victory

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Nathan Dettmer struck out seven in seven impressive innings and Justin Riemer and Myles Naylor homered to help the Lansing Olive Burgers (18-21) celebrate 517 Day with an 8-2 victory over the Quad City River Bandits (17-19) to finish off the homestand on Sunday afternoon at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™.

Dettmer earned the win with his second quality start in a row, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings. In two games with Lansing this season, the Texas A&M Aggie has surrendered just one run and three walks in 13 Ã¢..." innings with 14 strikeouts.

A Riemer 436-foot solo home run in the second inning put the Olive Burgers on top first, before Lansing found an offensive surge in the third on the second time through the batting order against 19-year-old southpaw David Shields.

With one out, a Rodney Green Jr. walk and a Casey Yamauchi single set up an Ali Camarillo RBI single to make it 2-0. A Devin Taylor RBI single followed, as did a Dylan Fien two-RBI double and Naylor RBI single to give Lansing an early 6-0 advantage.

Quad Cities put a run on the board in the fifth with a Tyriq Kemp RBI double. The River Bandits nearly scored a second run on the play, but shortstop Camarillo's throw to the plate was in time for Fien to tag out Austin Charles.

The Olive Burgers responded in the bottom of the frame with their second home run of the game, this time a two-run shot into left field from Naylor to make it 8-1. The home run was Naylor's fourth of the year in the minors and his first with Lansing.

Naylor finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Taylor went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, double, walk and two runs scored.

Jose Dicochea pitched the eighth inning, surrendering a solo home run to Trevor Werner, before Jay Dill allowed one hit and struck two batters out in his Lansing debut, becoming the 999th player in team history.

The Lugnuts will hit the road for their next series, traveling to Ohio to take on the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from Tuesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 24. Lansing will return home from May 26-31 to defend home field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.