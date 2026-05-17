Dettmer's Dominant Start Quiets River Bandits in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Lansing, Michigan - Lugnuts right-hander Nathan Dettmer completed a seven-inning start and held the River Bandits to just one run Sunday, as Quad Cities lost its fifth game of the week and its final game of the regular season against the Athletics affiliate 8-2 at Jackson Field.

A pair of fifth-inning doubles combined to give the Bandits their lone run of the game against Lansing's starter. After Derlin Figueroa opened the frame with a drive into the right field corner, Tyriq Kemp drove him home two batters later, lining a two-bagger of his own to the left field corner to score Figueroa.

Dettmer matched a career-high with the 7.0-inning effort, while also not allowing a walk and striking out seven.

Quad Cities' first run came after Lansing tagged Quad Cities starter and Royals No. 3 prospect David Shields for a career-high six runs. After Justin Reimer opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second, the Lugnuts plated five in the third on four-straight RBI-hits from Ali Camarillo, Devin Taylor, David Fien, and Myles Naylor.

After the Bandits plated their run in the top of the fifth, Naylor struck again in the bottom half, launching a two-run homer off Mason Miller to pushing Lansing ahead 8-1.

Trevor Werner shrunk Quad Cities' deficit to six in the eighth, going the opposite way against Jose Dicochea for his second home run of the season, but it would be the last time a River Bandit touched home plate as Jay Dill- who struck out two in his High-A debut- closed out the contest in the top of the ninth.

While Miller was tagged for two runs in 2.1 innings of relief, fellow relievers Yimi Presinal (1.0 IP) and Kamden Edge (1.2 IP) each worked scorelessly as bright spots out of the Bandits' bullpen. Edge's performance marked his seventh-straight appearance without allowing a run.

Detter (2-0) earned his second win in as many starts for the Lugnuts this season. Shields (3-3) was saddled with the loss, totaling one strikeout for the second-straight start.

Quad Cities returns home to Davenport Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp, the club's first of the season against the Miami Marlins' affiliate. First pitch for the series-opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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