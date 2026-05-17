Reyes's Birthday Gem Leads Bandits to Streak-Snapping Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Lansing, Michigan - On his 22nd birthday, Quad Cities right-hander Emmanuel Reyes allowed just one unearned run and posted his first High-A quality start, as the River Bandits ended a seven-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field.

Quad Cities' bats gave their right-hander an early cushion and struck for a 4-0 lead in the third on a Blake Mitchell RBI-single and a three-run homer from Derlin Figueroa, the infielder's second in the last two ballgames.

Figueroa now owns three over the series in Lansing and a team-best eight this season.

Casey Yamauchi's single helped get the Lugnuts on the board in the bottom of the third, but the run that scored on the play was unearned due to a Figueroa error.

The River Bandits got the tally back in the fifth and moved ahead 5-1 when Asbel Gonzalez plated Nolan Sailors with a sacrifice fly. The run would be the last allowed by Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha, who worked the first 5.1 innings of the mound for the Lugnuts.

Reyes worked a perfect sixth inning to complete his effort, striking out Devin Taylor and Dylan Fien for his season-high seventh and eighth of the ballgame, before turning the hill over to Aiden Jimenez.

The River Bandits added another run for their new hurler in the top of the seventh, pushing ahead 6-1 after Figueroa scored on a throwing error by Lugnuts' catcher Carlos Franco after stealing second base.

Quad Cities plated its final two runs in the top of the ninth courtesy of Luke Pelzer's RBI-triple and Figueroa's fourth RBI of the game, a sacrifice fly to drive in Pelzer.

Franco tagged Jimenez for an RBI-double in the bottom of the ninth, but it would be the only blip on the line for the right-hander, who earned his second save of the year completing the final 3.0 innings of the game.

Reyes (3-1) lowered his season's ERA to 2.18 with the winning effort, while Sha (1-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs, all earned, on seven hits and three strikeouts.

Quad Cities closes out its road trip tomorrow afternoon at Jackson Field and sends David Shields (3-2, 2.93) to the mound opposite Nathan Detmer (1-0, 0.00). First pitch for the series finale is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.