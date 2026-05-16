TinCaps Game Transactions & Information: May 16 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Saturday, May 16, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 28 players, 4 on injured list):

- Right-handed pitcher Clark Candiotti transferred to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-19) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (20-17)

Saturday, May 16 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 38 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-1, 23.1 IP, 4.63 ERA) vs. LHP Dasan Hill (0-3, 19.2 IP, 6.86 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

KASH THAT CHECK: TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) put together his best start of the season to date on Friday. The southpaw allowed one hit and tied his career-high with nine strikeouts over five scoreless innings, earning his third win. Mayfield generated 16 swings and misses, collected a 37.2% whiff rate, and retired the first 13 batters he faced. The 25th overall pick in 2024 has not allowed a run in five of his seven starts this season. Mayfield leads the Midwest League in BAA (.099), WHIP (0.74), and is second in ERA (1.52). Among Minor League arms with as many innings pitched, Mayfield has allowed the fewest hits (9) and has the lowest BAA.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo launched his 6th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the 4th inning on Friday. He is now the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20 career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 5 of Verdugo's 6 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Fort Wayne has collected its largest margin of victory in back-to-back games, winning 11-3 on Thursday before a 12-3 win on Friday. The 'Caps on Friday set a season-high in hits (16), hits in an inning (7), runs (12), and total bases (27), while tying a season-high in doubles (5), extra-base hits (7), and RBI (11). Fort Wayne has combined for 40 hits in its last three games, ranking second in Minor League Baseball.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy picked up his second multi-hit effort of the series on Friday, and stands alone at the top of the Midwest League in doubles (12), extra-base hits (20), and is tied for the lead in total bases (72). McCoy had a home run in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday and snapped out of a 0-for-24 slump with a 3-hit performance on Wednesday. The Midwest League Player of the Month for April batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683) in the opening month of the campaign. He is now top 10 in the Midwest League in seven categories.

KAVARES WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: Fort Wayne right fielder Kavares Tears delivered his third home run of the season yesterday in the first inning. The three-run shot made it 5-0 at the time, and Tears finished the game 3-for-5. Tears ended up being a triple shy of the cycle, in what was his fifth career three-hit game. His four RBIs were one shy of his career high. 11 of Tears' 18 hits this season have gone for extra bases, while all three of his home runs have come on the first pitch.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. collected his third straight two-hit game and his 8th multi-hit showing of the season on Friday. The No. 14 Padres prospect has reached base in 26-straight games, passing Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. This is the longest stretch for a TinCap since Dwanya Williams-Sutton in 2019. Among players with as many plate appearances, King Jr. ranks 5th in the Midwest League in BA (.345) and 9th in OBP (.441) dating back to April 14.

WATERING THE WELL: In the nine spot for the third time this season, center fielder Kasen Wells notched the first four-hit game of his career with an RBI double and three singles on Friday. Wells is hitting .357 in May and is 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts since the calendar flipped. In last week's series against Beloit, he went 6-for-17 (.353) with a pair of doubles. Wells has 8 multi-hit games this season and leads the team with 22 walks.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans is now on a seven-game hitting streak and has hits in 11 of his last 13 games, reaching base in 12. He has raised his average 79 points in the stretch and collected all nine of his RBI. Evans has four multi-hit games in May and is batting .298 in 12 games. The Padres' ninth-round pick in 2024 is coming off his hottest week at the High-A level, having a hit in 5 of 6 games against Beloit. Evans blasted his first High-A home run in game one of last Wednesday's doubleheader after an RBI double two innings prior, and added his first triple on Wednesday.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello now has a hit in 16 of his last 18 games and is 18-for-64 (.281) in that stretch with 11 RBI. Costello already has three doubles in the series this week, doing so in every game but Thursday. The 24-year-old has 24 doubles as a TinCap over the last two seasons, more than anyone else to have donned the uniform in that stretch.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.