TinCaps Game Information: May 14 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-19) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (20-15)

Thursday, May 14 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 26 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (1-0, 22.0 IP, 1.64 ERA) vs. RHP Ivran Romero (2-0, 17.0 IP, 4.76 ERA)

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CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Fort Wayne has 8 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline's latest rankings. LHP Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect along with RHP Tucker Musgrove (No. 9) as the top arms. C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 14), OF Alex McCoy (No. 19), and OF Kavares Tears (No. 26) are the three position players. Carson Montgomery (No. 30) is the newcomer to the list, with RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 17) and Jaxon Dalena (No. 29) on the Fort Wayne Injured List.

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his second-straight outing of five scoreless innings last Thursday against Beloit. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out five, a season-high, while allowing three hits. Montgomery had not hit the five-inning mark across his first six pro appearances. After returning for his first Minor League appearance in 718 days, Montgomery has a 1.64 ERA (4 ER) over 22.0 innings pitched, striking out 18 across five starts.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. collected his first triple at the High-A level on Wednesday. The No. 14 Padres prospect has reached base in 24-straight games, passing Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. A 'Cap hasn't reached in 24-straight since Agustin Ruiz reached in 25-straight in 2021. He has recorded a walk in 8 of his last 11 games and is 2nd on the team with 20. Among players with as many plate appearances, King Jr. ranks 5th in the Midwest League in BA (.338) and 7th in OBP (.446) dating back to April 14.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: TinCaps shortstop Jonathan Vastine finished Wednesday's game going 1-for-4, giving him a hit in 4 of his last 5 games. Vastine launched his second home run of the season on Tuesday night. Both of his long balls in 2026 have come away from Fort Wayne, with his first on April 19 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County. Vastine has a hit in 3 of his last 4 games and has a pair of extra-base hits in the stretch. The 2025 19th round pick of the Padres played in 22 games with Fort Wayne to conclude last season, and blasted a grand slam on September 5 against West Michigan for his first professional home run.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells went 2-for-6 and stole a pair of bases on back-to-back pitches on Wednesday. Wells is hitting .265 in May and is 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts since the calendar flipped. In last week's series against Beloit, he went 6-for-17 (.353) with a pair of doubles. Wells has 6 multi-hit games this season and leads the team with 21 walks.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello now has a hit in 14 of his last 16 games and is 16-for-54 (.296) in that stretch with 11 RBI. Costello's double on Wednesday gives him a two-bagger in 3 of his last 4 games, with one in each contest so far this week. The 24-year-old has 23 doubles as a TinCap across the last two seasons, more than anyone else who has donned the uniform in that stretch.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans continued his hot stretch on Wednesday with his first triple of the season in the 5th inning. Evans is coming off his hottest week at the High-A level, having a hit in 5 of 6 games against the Sky Carp. The Padres 9th round pick in 2024 blasted his first High-A home run in game one of last Wednesday's doubleheader at home after an RBI double two innings prior. He then drove in Thursday's game-winning runs with a two-run single in the eighth and had a straight steal of home for Friday's lone run. Evans drove in six runs in the series and has reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games, raising his average 70 points.

UNABLE TO CASH IN: The TinCaps left 17 runners on base on Wednesday, the most in a game by a single team in the Midwest League this season. Dating back to data available since 2005, it is a Fort Wayne franchise record for a nine-inning game. It is the most Fort Wayne has left on since June 29, 2019, when the 'Caps stranded 18 runners in a 7-6 loss in 10 innings against Great Lakes.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

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