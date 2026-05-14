Celebrate Dayton to Recognize Congressional Service Academy Nominations May 16

Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor the Ohio 10th Congressional District Service Academy Appointees as part of the Celebrate Dayton program during the Dragons game on Saturday, May 16, against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

These area students were selected by Congressman Mike Turner to receive congressional nominations for Ohio's 10th Congressional District. Along with a congressional nomination, each of these Miami Valley students needed to meet rigorous academic and physical standards to obtain appointment into one of the five service academies.

For each of these students these appointments are a major milestone in their future military careers. The Dayton Dragons Celebrate Dayton program along with Congressman Mike Turner will recognize these students with a special presentation during the game on Saturday, May 16. Immediately following the presentation on the field, there will be a press conference held with Congressman Mike Turner and the 2026 appointees.

The seven students in attendance who received Congressman Turner's nomination to attend a service academy in 2026 are: * Aiden Allen (Beavercreek High School) US Air Force Academy * Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy) US Naval Academy Prep School * Laney Bottemiller (Bellbrook High School) US Air Force Academy * Margaret Bush (Chaminade Julienne High School) US Military Academy

* Adeline Derenzo (Centerville High School) US Air Force Academy * Alexander Landwehr (Archbishop Carroll High School) US Air Force Academy * Titus Le (Centerville High School) US Air Force Academy Congressional Service Academy Nominations

Each year Congressman Mike Turner's office receives applications for nominations for the upcoming service year. Residents from Ohio's 10th Congressional District who are interested in attending one of the nation's military academies should contact Congressman Turner's Dayton office in the spring of their junior year. You can learn more about eligibility and how to apply at turner.house.gov/academy-nominations. There are five Service Academies: The US Air Force Academy, US Naval Academy, US Military Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy. Nominations are required for all but the US Coast Guard.

Celebrate Dayton

Dayton is home to incredible people who achieve incredible things each and every day. The Dayton Dragons Celebrate Dayton program recognizes the accomplishments of individuals and groups from the Miami Valley.

To purchase tickets for Saturday's game, visit daytondragons.com/tickets.







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