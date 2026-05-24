Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 24, 2026 l Game # 45

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-19) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-23)

RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)/RH Ty Floyd (no record) vs. LH Jamie Hitt (1-1, 5.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 2 (all games at Fort Wayne).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 25-19, second place in MWL East Division, 2 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 0. Dragons starting pitcher Kyle McCoy, making his High-A debut, combined with relievers Victor Diaz and Beau Blanchard on a three-hit shutout. McCoy worked five innings, allowing just two hits (both infield singles) with one walk and four strikeouts to earn the win.

Current Series at Fort Wayne (5/19-5/24): Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 2. The Dragons have outscored the TinCaps 44-18. Dayton team stats in the series: .284 batting avg. (.361 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 9 SB, 3.12 ERA, 6 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are 12-5 over their last 17 games...With a win tonight, the Dragons would secure their second series victory of the season (they won all six games at West Michigan, May 5-10).

In their three wins in this series, the Dragons have outscored Fort Wayne 38-10. In the two Dayton losses, they have been outscored 8-6.

The Dragons current ERA in the series with Fort Wayne of 3.12 ranks as their second best ERA in a set in 2026.

Since April 28 (24 games), the Dragons lead the MWL batting average (.283), extra base hits (85), slugging percentage (.470), and OPS (.850).

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Yerlin Confidan in his last 26 G is batting .350 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 24 RBI, .947 OPS while raising his batting average from .219 to .299.

Alfredo Duno in his last 14 games is batting .385, 7 HR, 3 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 9 G (in his last 2 G, Duno is 0 for 7 with 6 SO, 2 BB).

John Michael Faile in his last 12 G is hitting .396 (19 for 48) with 1 HR, 4 2B. He is hitting .362 for the year.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 7 G is batting .429, going 12 for 28 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 13 R. He is tied for the MWL lead in batting (.325) and first in hits (54).

Carter Graham in his last 23 G is batting .337, 4 HR, 8 2B, and 19 RBI with a 1.007 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .302.

Victor Acosta joined the team on 5/5 from the ACL Reds. He is 6 for 18 (.333) with 2 doubles in the current series.

--Alfredo Duno has seven home runs in his last nine games with at least one HR in six of the nine. Duno twice has hit homers in three straight games, becoming the first Dayton player to have two 3-G home runs streaks in the same season since MLB assumed record-keeping duties in 2005.

-- In the month of May, Yerlin Confidan leads the MWL in RBI (21) while batting .354. Alfredo Duno is second in the league in home runs in May with seven while batting .357.

--Yerlin Confidan is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/11-4/17. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 1 HR, 3 2B, and 8 RBI. Confidan drive in the tie-breaking run in the 8 th inning of the Dayton win Sunday.

--Cody Adcock is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. Adcock made two relief appearances, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, May 26 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-0, 9.28)

Wednesday, May 27 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

Thursday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

Friday, May 29 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 30 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

Sunday, May 31 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.