Today's Loons Game Postponed

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Today's game between the Great Lakes Loons (27-16) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (23-18) has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and Timber Rattlers will make up the game during the series between the two teams at Neuroscience Group Field from June 9th to June 14th. The date for that contest is to be determined.

On Tuesday, May 26th the Loons begin a six-game series on the road against the Dayton Dragons. The first pitch at Day Air Ballpark is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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