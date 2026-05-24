Rattlers Rained Out in Great Lakes

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







MIDLAND, MI - Sunday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond was rained out. The game has been rescheduled at a to be determined date as part of a doubleheader during the Loons visit to Neuroscience Group Field in June.

Great Lakes is set to visit Neuroscience Group Field from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 14. Great Lakes will be the home team on the day that the rescheduled game is played.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field with game one of a seven-game series against the Peoria Chiefs. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Wisconsin is starting the homestand with a Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday with a special offer of two free bleacher seat ticket for active and retired military personnel through Vet Tix in advance courtesy of Network Health. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presents Bang for Your Buck Night with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 on Tuesday, too.

There are several options to follow the action if you can't make it to the ballpark. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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