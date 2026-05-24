Schlesinger, Captains Shut out Lugnuts

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Rafe Schlesinger set a career high with nine strikeouts in a combined seven-hit shutout, and the Lake County Captains (23-21) blanked the Lansing Lugnuts (19-26), 10-0, on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

Aaron Walton swatted a grand slam and Jace LaViolette added a solo home run for Lake County, while Ali Camarillo went 3-for-4 with three singles and a stolen base, and Rodney Green, Jr. added a pair of singles and a pair of running catches in deep center field for Lansing.

The rest of the Nuts' lineup was largely silenced by Schlesinger over the first five innings, Logan McGuire in the sixth and seventh, Xavier Martinez in the eighth, and native Michigander Cam Schuelke in the ninth, stranding nine runners on the bases in their second shutout loss of the year.

Luke Hill gave Lake County the lead for good with a three-run double off Lugnuts starter Nathan Dettmer in the third inning; Dettmer gave up nine hits, five walks and five runs in all across five innings, striking out two.

LaViolette knocked his eighth homer of the year to left-center off Jack Mahoney in the sixth inning for a 6-0 lead.

Walton closed out the scoring in the eighth, following a pair of HBPs and a walk with a drive to the mini golf course in left-center off of Riley Huge.

The Midwest League is off on Memorial Day, followed by a six-game homestand for the Lugnuts against the West Michigan Whitecaps from May 26-31. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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