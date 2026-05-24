TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-23) vs. Dayton Dragons (25-19)

Sunday, May 24 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 45 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (1-1, 24.2 IP, 5.84 ERA) vs. RHP Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

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THE HITT OF THE TOWN: TinCap left-hander Jamie Hitt is making his seventh start of the season and his fourth at Parkview Field tonight. The Padres 2026 8th round draft choice has been lights-out when pitching in the Summit City this season. Hitt has a 1.20 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP across 15.0 innings in three home starts this year. He has allowed 2 earned runs, and opponents are hitting .200 against him. The last home appearance for the Southpaw featured the first quality start for a TinCap this season. Hitt tossed 6.0 innings on May 10 against Beloit and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits while punching out 5. Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: Tonight marks the lone Sunday evening game on the calendar at Parkview Field in 2026. The TinCaps ended their 2025 home slate with a Sunday night game against Dayton, making this the second straight season that the teams will be squaring off on a Sunday evening. It is Dino night, and the team will wear specialty uniforms for the 4th time this week. Also, for the 4th night in a row, there will be postgame fireworks.

LOOKING AHEAD: The TinCaps head to South Bend next week for their second and final series at Four Winds Field against their Hoosier State rival this season. The two clubs battled the week of April 28-May 3, where Fort Wayne took the final five games of the series. It secured the 'Caps their first series win since June 24-29, 2025, when they took four of six against the Great Lakes Loons to start the second half. Before the series, the 'Caps were 0-9-5 (W-L-T) in series dating back to last June. It was also their first road series win since June 3-8, 2025, at Beloit. Fort Wayne and South Bend will play one final time after next week at Parkview Field, the week of June 16-21.

WALK IT OFF: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello launched a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning to send the Fort Wayne faithful home happy last night. The round-tripper was Costello's fifth of the year and first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. This was the second walk-off win for Fort Wayne this season, as Rosman Verdugo came through with a game-winning base hit on April 9 against Lansing for the first win at Parkview Field in 2026. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last of the campaign, coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind to win in each of the last two nights and has now done so 11 times this season. Friday also marked the second time the TinCaps have won when trailing after 8 innings this season, making them 2-16 in those instances. Fort Wayne had 24 come-from-behind wins in 2025.

ONE RUN WARRIORS: Both victories for Fort Wayne this week have come in one-run fashion. They are now 8-4 in one-run games this season, after being 14-12 in one-run finishes a year ago.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello now has a hit in 20 of his last 25 games and is 24-for-88 (.273) in that stretch with 16 RBI. Costello's game-winning long ball was his 5th home run of 2026 and his second at Parkview Field. Dating back to May 12, Costello ranks 2nd in the Midwest League with 7 extra base hits, and leads the pack with 5 doubles.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy collected his Midwest League-leading 15th double on Saturday. The No. 19 Padres prospect also clobbered his team-leading 8th home run of the season on Wednesday off the batter's eye in the 4th inning. Along with his 15 doubles, McCoy leads the Midwest League in extra-base hits (24), ranks third in total bases (84), tied for seventh in home runs (8), and in hits (43), while being eighth in SLG (.568). The Midwest League Player of the Month for April batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683) in the opening month of the campaign.

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his fourth-straight outing of five innings last night. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out a career-high seven batters across five frames. Montgomery allowed one run on three hits and two walks. It is the fourth straight start he has gone five innings, as the righty retired the final 10 batters he faced. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched (32.0), the former 9th-round pick out of Florida State is second in the Midwest League in ERA (1.41), third in fewest hits allowed (21), second in fewest runs allowed (6), and tied for fewest earned runs (5) allowed with teammate Kash Mayfield.

MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield spun another scoreless start Friday. The No. 4 Padres prospect struck out eight and has punched out 17 across his last 2 starts. The southpaw has not allowed a run in 6 of 8 appearances and each of his last 15 innings pitched. Mayfield leads the Midwest League in ERA (1.30), batting average against (.103), and WHIP (0.72) while ranking tied for eighth in strikeouts (43). Among Minor League arms with as many innings pitched (34.2), Mayfield has the fewest hits (11), runs, and earned runs (5) allowed, while having the lowest WHIP and batting average against.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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