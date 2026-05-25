TinCaps Top Dragons 6-3 on Sunday Night as Teams Split the 6-Game Series

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Alex McCoy hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 6-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday night in the final game of a six-game series. The two clubs split the series.

Game Recap: The Dragons came out of the gate quickly, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Carlos Sanchez opened the game with a triple and scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons the lead. Yerlin Confidan walked with one out, went to third on a single by Kien Vu, and scoring on a two-out infield single by Alfredo Alcantara that glanced off the pitcher's glove to make it 2-0.

Fort Wayne responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a home run to left field by Alex McCoy with a man on base. The homer was McCoy's ninth of the year.

The Dragons answered with a run in the second to regain the lead. Sanchez reached on an infield single with two outs, raced to third on a double to right-center by Alfredo Duno, and scored on an error to give Dayton a 3-2 lead.

The TinCaps tied the game in the fifth inning on a lead off home run by Jonathan Vastine to make it 3-3. They added two more runs in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead, keyed by a run-scoring double by McCoy. Fort Wayne tacked on one more run in the seventh to increase their lead to 6-3 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons did not score after the second inning and had only two base hits after the fifth. They went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position on the night and 0 for 8 after the first inning.

Julian Aguiar, on a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment, started the game on the mound for the Dragons, his second start coming back from an injury. Aguiar worked three innings and allowed three hits (two were infield hits) and two runs with no walks and two strikeouts. He threw 38 pitches. Aguilar, who had seven major league starts with the Reds in 2024, is on the Louisville injured list.

The loss went to Ty Floyd in his first High-A appearance. Floyd was the Reds supplemental first round draft pick in 2023 after helping LSU to a national championship, but he has battled injuries since he was drafted. Floyd worked two and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Sanchez had three hits including a triple. Kien Vu was on base four times with two hits, a walk, and hit batsman.

With the loss, the Dragons fell to three games behind first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 21 games to play in the first half season. Great Lakes will be the next Dayton opponent beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 in Dayton.

Up Next: The Dragons (25-20) do not play on Monday. They will open a big six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons (27-16) in what shapes up as a battle for first place at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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