Alex McCoy Leads the Charge in Sunday Night Victory

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps collected their 12th come-from-behind victory of the season in their 6-3 Sunday night win against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

Fort Wayne (22-23) got another big evening at the plate from left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect). McCoy launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The 422-foot two-run blast was the first of three hits on the evening for McCoy.

The 24-year-old later doubled in a run in the sixth and added an RBI single for good measure in the seventh. McCoy leads the Midwest League with 26 extra-base hits and 16 doubles this season, and his four runs driven in tonight are the most in a game for him this season.

Shortstop Jonathan Vastine left the yard for the third time this season to begin the fifth frame. His 409-foot blast tied the game at the time, and Fort Wayne later took the lead for good in the sixth.

Closer Clay Edmondson collected his Minor League-leading 10th save of the campaign to slam the door shut. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.47 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (19.0) and is third in Minor League Baseball. The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 19.0 frames.

Dayton (25-20) plated their three runs in the first two innings. Shortstop Carlos Sanchez (No. 26 Reds prospect) scored two of the three runs and finished the evening 3-for-4 while reaching base safely in four of his five plate appearances.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 26 @ South Bend (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Cubs Probable Starter: TBD

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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