Cubs Prevail in Back-And-Forth, 5-4 Finish at West Michigan

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Comstock Park, MI - The South Bend Cubs (25-16) finished off a 9-2 road trip on Sunday night at LMCU Ballpark, defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps (14-31) by a 5-4 score. The Cubs finished the week with a 5-1 series win against West Michigan, entering Memorial Day with a two-game lead in the Midwest League West.

Click here to view Sunday's box score.

The Cubs immediately scored first against Whitecap starting pitcher Gabriel Reyes, who strung together 4.1 innings with 3 runs allowed on 7 walks. The game started with designated hitter Kane Kepley reaching on an error, and first baseman Cole Mathis shortly thereafter drove in two with a single up the middle.

South Bend starting pitcher Koen Moreno made the most of his early run support, pitching 4 effortless innings with 4 strikeouts and only one 1 allowed. In his three starts since May began, the right-hander has rattled off 12 innings with just 3 hits and 1 run conceded. As he departed in the fifth inning, the Cubs tacked on another run by way of a double to left-center field from left fielder Cameron Sisneros. The two-base hit scored Kepley, who earlier in the inning had walked to achieve a 21-game on-base streak.

After Moreno's departure, the recently dominant South Bend bullpen went to work and performed well early on. Right-hander Nazier Mulé provided two scoreless innings but ran into problems as he returned for the bottom of the seventh, walking two. Center fielder Jackson Strong and second baseman Samuel Gil then each tagged him for an RBI single, bringing West Michigan within a 3-2 score.

At that point, the Cubs turned to righty Grayson Moore, but their issues only continued. With runners on the corners, a West Michigan stolen base turned into a South Bend throwing error, allowing the tying run to score. Pinch hitter Luke Shliger then delivered another RBI single, pushing the Whitecaps into a 4-3 lead.

The Cubs would absorb the body blow and get right back to their game in the top of the eighth, plating two runs to reclaim the lead. Third baseman Alex Madera, who earlier in the game had stretched his hit streak to 13 games, started the rally with a one-out single, and catcher Justin Stransky followed with another base hit. Then, with two outs and two strikes against him, center fielder Christian Olivo scored them both with a bloop single to right field. It looked as if the Whitecaps would throw out the go-ahead runner, Stransky, by a mile at the plate, but the throw short-hopped and got away from the catcher.

Right-hander Eli Jerzembeck handled the final two innings on the Cub mound, earning his first professional save by striking out three and holding the Whitecaps hitless. Mathis produced a major highlight while Jerzembeck was there, stretching his body over the away dugout railing to make a terrific catch during the eighth inning.

Now 13-4 in their last 17 games, the Cubs will conclude May by hosting the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Fort Wayne is the only team to take a series from South Bend this year, winning five of six games four weeks ago. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM at Four Winds Field.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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