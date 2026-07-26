South Bend Cubs to Host 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' this Fall

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - In partnership with Central Midwest Carpenters and Visit South Bend Mishawaka, the South Bend Cubs are proud to present the debut of 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' at Four Winds Field beginning November 13 and running through January 2.

One million lights will be on display throughout the ballpark and on the field for fans to walk through along with a number of activities including Holiday Train Rides, Smore's Station, Meet and Greet with Santa & Mrs. Claus, holiday themed concessions, special appearances by Stu & Ivy, and more, thanks to our additional sponsors Surf internet, Once Upon a Child & Clothes Mentor. Parking is free.

In addition to activities, the Cubs Den Team Store will be open each night to help make your holiday shopping easier. A special holiday shopping guide will be released later this year which includes special store discounts and sales in November and December.

Two holiday themed fireworks displays are scheduled for Opening Night on November 13 as well as New Year's Eve on December 31. Plus, the Cubs Den Team Store will be open each night to help make your holiday shopping easier.

The 45-day total event will be the first of its kind at Four Winds Field and will become an annual tradition as 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' will continue each winter for the next five years.

Gates open 6:00 PM daily. The stadium closes at 9:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and 10:00 PM Friday and Saturday. Special hours of operation on Thanksgiving (6:00 PM - 10:00 PM) and Christmas Day (6:00 PM - 9:00 PM). All times are subject to change. Click the link below for specific dates and times.

"The Holiday Lights on the Diamond is not just going to benefit Downtown South Bend, but the region as a whole," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "The renovated Four Winds Field is not just a baseball facility. It is a 365-day entertainment venue. Events like this have been done by a number of Midwest League teams in the past, with the Fort Wayne TinCaps drawing over 70,000 fans in each of the last two years. This attraction is going to draw guests from over a 75-mile radius."

Individual and group ticket vouchers are on sale now. These vouchers can be exchanged for any of the dates listed above and do not have to be used all at once. Vouchers will be available to purchase until November 1. Individual tickets are $12 per person. Group tickets are $10 per person, minimum 50 tickets purchased. Purchase tickets at the South Bend Cubs Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988.

Specific event date tickets will be available at a later date and will be available at SouthBendCubs.com as well by phone or at the Box Office. There is a $2.00 processing fee for all online transactions. There are no fees for purchasing by phone or in person. Children 2 and under are free.

Families, businesses, and other large groups are encouraged to book Four Winds Field for their holiday parties in 2026. The new 11/11 Club presented by Bacardi is South Bend's newest premier venue to enjoy holiday parties up to 250 people and the Holiday Lights on the Diamond is the perfect backdrop for those events. Dates are filling up fast. Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive to reserve your date before they fill up.

'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' presented by the Central Midwest Carpenters and Visit South Bend Mishawaka is set to become a thrilling annual tradition in Downtown South Bend. Don't miss being part of the first rendition.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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