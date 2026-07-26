Fort Wayne Completes Comeback to Win Series at Home
Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps came back down 5-1 to defeat the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field to win the series.
Fort Wayne (40-54, 13-15) struck first on a solo home run from shortstop Justin DeCriscio in the first inning. It's the ninth homer of the season for DeCriscio, and he finishes the series with four extra-base hits in the final three games.
First baseman Jack Costello finished the afternoon going 3-for-4 with 4 runs batted in, which includes a two-run double in the third inning. Costello is now second on the team with 46 RBI this season and has 34 doubles in 191 games with Fort Wayne across the last two seasons.
Third baseman Zach Evans gave the 'Caps the lead for good in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run homer. It was the third round-tripper of the season for Evans, all of which have come at Parkview Field. His last long ball came back on June 6, also against the Captains.
Left fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 6 Padres prospect) went 3-for-4, giving him 13 hits in five games this week. Wideman has more knocks than anyone in the Midwest League since Tuesday, and had three straight three-hit showings over the weekend.
Lake County (52-39, 15-12) scored all five of their runs in the third frame, sending 10 batters to the plate. First baseman Anthony Martinez collected an RBI single in the inning, giving him 10 hits in his last six games.
Next Game: Tuesday, July 28 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 16 Padres prospect)
-Loons Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026
- Nuts Win Third Straight vs. First Place Loons, Clinch Series Victory - Lansing Lugnuts
- Werner Homers in Quad Cities' Loss to Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels Strike for Six in the Ninth Rally Past Dragons 10-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- South Bend Takes Series Finale - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cubs Take Season Series from Wisconsin with 8-3 Win - South Bend Cubs
- Fort Wayne Completes Comeback to Win Series at Home - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels Erase Big Lead, Score 6 in 9th to Top Dragons, 10-7 - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs to Host 'Holiday Lights on the Diamond' this Fall - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: July 26 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids) - Dayton Dragons
- Bergin Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Fort Wayne Completes Comeback to Win Series at Home
- TinCaps Game Information: July 26 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)
- Fort Wayne Scores Season-High 14 Runs in Saturday Night Win
- TinCaps Game Information: July 25 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)
- Comeback 'Caps Strike Again in Front of a Sellout Crowd