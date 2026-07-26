Fort Wayne Completes Comeback to Win Series at Home

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps came back down 5-1 to defeat the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field to win the series.

Fort Wayne (40-54, 13-15) struck first on a solo home run from shortstop Justin DeCriscio in the first inning. It's the ninth homer of the season for DeCriscio, and he finishes the series with four extra-base hits in the final three games.

First baseman Jack Costello finished the afternoon going 3-for-4 with 4 runs batted in, which includes a two-run double in the third inning. Costello is now second on the team with 46 RBI this season and has 34 doubles in 191 games with Fort Wayne across the last two seasons.

Third baseman Zach Evans gave the 'Caps the lead for good in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run homer. It was the third round-tripper of the season for Evans, all of which have come at Parkview Field. His last long ball came back on June 6, also against the Captains.

Left fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 6 Padres prospect) went 3-for-4, giving him 13 hits in five games this week. Wideman has more knocks than anyone in the Midwest League since Tuesday, and had three straight three-hit showings over the weekend.

Lake County (52-39, 15-12) scored all five of their runs in the third frame, sending 10 batters to the plate. First baseman Anthony Martinez collected an RBI single in the inning, giving him 10 hits in his last six games.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 28 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 16 Padres prospect)

-Loons Probable Starter: TBD

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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