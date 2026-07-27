TinCaps Attendance Ranks Sixth in Minor League Baseball

Published on July 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps ranked sixth in Minor League Baseball total attendance from July 21-26, 2026, welcoming in 40,057 fans to Parkview Field for its series against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

The third-largest six-game homestand in Parkview Field history and third to eclipse 40,000 since Minor League Baseball moved to the format in 2021 included three straight sellouts from Thursday to Saturday, while all six games ranked inside the top 10 in Minor League performance.

Tue, July 21: 6,011 (7th of 60)

Wed, July 22: 5,353 (7th of 60)

Thu, July 23: 8,048 (4th of 60) - Sellout #5 (Second Largest Crowd of Season)

Fri, July 24: 7,011 (8th of 60) - Sellout #6

Sat, July 25: 7,758 (9th of 60) - Sellout #7

Sun, July 26: 5,787 (8th of 60)

Fort Wayne on the week ranked higher than 29 of 30 teams at the High-A/Single-A levels, higher than all 15 Double-A teams in action and ranked higher than 11 of 15 Triple-A teams.

Indianapolis Indians (AAA) - 51,786

Dayton Dragons (A+) - 47,348

Buffalo Bisons (AAA) - 45,996

St. Paul Saints (AAA) - 42,837

Toledo Mud Hens (AAA) - 40,362

Fort Wayne TinCaps (A+) - 40,057

South Bend Cubs (A+) - 38,769

Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA) - 37,421

Albuquerque Isotopes (AAA) - 36,935

Worcester Red Sox (AAA) - 34,813

The 'Caps this season rank third out of 60 teams at the High-A/Single-A levels, averaging 4,961 fans a night. They also rank 32nd out of 120 Minor League teams.

Fort Wayne's largest attended series of the year included their second largest crowd of the season on Thursday, July 23. The 8,048 in attendance was the largest non-Fourth of July Thursday since 2018 and ranked fourth in Minor League Baseball for the night.

Only three more homestands remain on the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps Schedule, beginning with Princess Night on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with premium ticket packages including a pregame meet-and-greet with the Island Princess. Other promotions include 10 more postgame fireworks displays, STAR WARS™ Night (Fri, Aug. 7), the final Hispanic Heritage Game (Fri, Aug. 21), Fort Wayne Wizards Night (Thu, Aug. 27), and BirdZerk! (Fri, Aug. 28)

Other weekly promotions begin every Tuesday with value concessions for Family Feast Night presented by US Foods. Then on Wednesday, enjoy Paws and Claws Night presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw as the TinCaps play as the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies before Thirsty Thursday presented by Mitchell's.

The 'Caps return home Tuesday, Aug. 4 to take on the Detroit Tigers-affiliated West Michigan Whitecaps. Fans can get tickets through TinCaps.com, by calling 260482-6400 or at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2026

TinCaps Attendance Ranks Sixth in Minor League Baseball - Fort Wayne TinCaps

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