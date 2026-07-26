Cubs Take Season Series from Wisconsin with 8-3 Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (56-36) finished their nine-game homestand with a win on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field, defeating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (49-42) 8-3. The Cubs have clinched the season series against Wisconsin, owning a 9-2 record against the Timber Rattlers this year.

Facing No. 20 Brewers prospect Ethan Dorchies, the Cubs scored in the first inning for the fourth time this week. Shortstop Angel Cepeda delivered the opening run, bouncing an RBI single into left field. The Cubs plated another two runs in the third inning, as center fielder Kane Kepley led off with a single and crossed the plate on right fielder Josiah Hartshorn's double to left-center. Cepeda got involved again later in the inning, rolling another RBI single similar to his first for a 3-0 lead.

Meantime, No. 29 Cubs prospect Pierce Coppola made his first start at Four Winds Field, completing 5.0 scoreless innings. The 6-foot-8 left-hander struck out four Timber Rattlers along the way, retiring seven consecutive hitters to wrap up his start. Coppola has 8.0 shutout frames across his last two outings.

Just before Wisconsin tied the game with a three-run inning, South Bend missed a key opportunity in the bottom of the fifth. Kepley led off with a triple but didn't score, as left fielder Jose Escobar lined into a double play on the infield. Three consecutive Rattlers hit safely to start the next inning against right-hander JP Wheat, as second baseman Daniel Dickinson doubled in two runs. A wild pitch later tied the game, forcing the Cubs to call upon left-hander Jackson Brockett.

South Bend responded to Wisconsin's rally in a flash, answering with three runs in the bottom of the sixth against righty reliever Jason Woodward. First baseman Michael Carico and second baseman Michael Hallquist smacked consecutive doubles, with Hallquist's driving in two runs. Catcher Justin Stransky then dribbled an RBI single into left, providing a 6-3 lead. Stransky would deliver another big swing in the eighth, dropping his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot, into the left-field seats.

Those five late runs were more than enough for Brockett, who continued his mastery of the Midwest League with 3.1 scoreless innings. Earning the winning decision, Brockett struck out six Wisconsin hitters, pushing his shutout streak to 9.1 innings.

This coming week, the Cubs will return to the site of their 2022 Midwest League championship, visiting the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Game one of the series from Classic Auto Group Park is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28.







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