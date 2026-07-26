Kernels Strike for Six in the Ninth Rally Past Dragons 10-7

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - Yasser Mercedes launched a game-tying two-run home run, and Henry Kusiak blasted a game-winning three-run shot as the Kernels struck for six in the ninth to come from behind and beat Dayton 10-7 Sunday afternoon.

Going for a series sweep, the Dragons opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Tyson Lewis singled to start the inning, and after he moved from first to third, he scored on a fielder's choice to put Dayton in front 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dayton doubled the lead. To begin the inning, Julio Carreras struck a solo home run to left-center field to push the advantage to 2-0.

The Kernels hopped on the board in the fifth. Quinn McDaniel singled to start the inning, and after he stole second, he moved to third on an error and scored on an Andy Lugo sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Dayton responded in the bottom of the fifth. A walk, single and error loaded the bases for Carreras, who drove in another run with a sacrifice fly. The next batter, Lewis, then upped the lead to 4-1 with an RBI single.

The Dragons added on in the sixth. After a hit-by-pitch to begin the inning, a John Michael Faile double put runners on second and third. A Mason Neville sacrifice fly and an RBI fielder's choice produced a pair of runs to extend the Dayon lead to 6-1.

Cedar Rapids began to rally back in the seventh. A Danny De Andrade double and a McDaniel walk put two on for Henry Kusiak, who drove in a run with an RBI double to make it 6-2. Then, a pair of RBI groundouts, one from Rayne Doncon and one from Ricardo Pena, drove in two more runs to bring the Kernels within two at 6-4.

In the bottom of the inning, the Dragons responded again. To begin the inning, Lewis smashed a solo home run to right to push the Dayton lead back to three at 7-4.

That stayed the score until the top of the ninth. To begin the inning, Andy Lugo ripped a single into left and scored two batters later, all the way from first, on a Jacob McCombs RBI double. A batter later, Yasser Mercedes connected on a two-run home run to left to tie the game at 7-7. With now two outs in the inning, a De Andrade single and a McDaniel bunt base hit put the go-ahead run in scoring position for Kusiak, who not only put the Kernels in front but put Cedar Rapids in front by three with a three-run home run to give CR its first lead of the day, 10-7.

In the bottom of the ninth, Christian Becerra slammed the door with a scoreless inning to lock down the comeback 10-7 win.

The five-run comeback matches the largest comeback win for the Kernels this year and improves Cedar Rapids to 38-56 on the season. The Kernels return home Tuesday to start a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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