Sojka Slams, 'Caps Win 13-6

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps blasted three home runs as outfielder Andrew Sojka highlighted an eight-run inning with a grand slam in a 13-6 blowout victory over the Peoria Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.

Sojka finished the day 2-for-5 with a double and his first professional grand slam as West Michigan went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Whitecaps outfielder Zach MacDonald added a solo homer, his first with the 'Caps, while first baseman Clayton Campbell belted a three-run home run.

Peoria grabbed the lead in the second inning as designated hitter Cade McGee crossed the plate after a bases-loaded hit by pitch. McGee then added a solo homer in the fourth to extend the Chiefs' lead to 2-0. West Michigan responded by scoring five runs across the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings-highlighted by Campbell's three-run blast-to take a 5-2 lead. The Chiefs cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the seventh as infielders Jack Gurevitch and Jalin Flores launched back-to-back solo home runs to make it 5-4. The rally was short-lived, however, as the 'Caps erupted for eight runs in the eighth on the strength of Sojka's slam, building a commanding 13-4 advantage. The Chiefs managed to score twice in the ninth on a two-run single by Flores, but it was too late as first baseman Josh Kross flew out to end the game and complete the resounding win for West Michigan.

The Whitecaps improve to 16-14 in the second half and 40-54 overall, while the Chiefs fall to 13-16 in the second half and 45-50 overall. Whitecaps starter Connor Fenlong (1-0) earned his first victory, allowing two runs over five innings while recording three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Chiefs reliever Jawilme Rodríguez (2-3) suffered his third loss after allowing one run in 0.2 innings. West Michigan tied its season high for runs in an inning after also scoring eight runs in a single frame during a 16-0 shutout of the Lansing Lugnuts on June 18.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head home for the first of a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.