Parkview Field Welcomes 40,057 Fans Across Final July Series

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps welcomed 40,057 fans to Parkview Field across its six-game series against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), the third highest-attended six-game homestand in Parkview Field history.

This week's series is one of three six-game homestands to eclipse the 40,000 marker since Minor League Baseball moved to the format in 2021. Parkview Field welcomed 40,261 fans from July 29 to Aug. 3, 2025, vs. the Great Lakes Loons, while its largest-ever attended six-game series was July 18 to July 23, 2023, vs. Lake County (40,438).

* Tue, July 21: 6,011 (7th of 60) * Wed, July 22: 5,353 (7th of 60) * Thu, July 23: 8,048 (4th of 60) - Sellout #5 (Second Largest Crowd of Season) * Fri, July 24: 7,011 (8th of 60) - Sellout #6 * Sat, July 25: 7,758 (9th of 60) - Sellout #7 * Sun, July 26: 5,787 (Top 10 of 60)

This week's total series attendance ranked top 10 in Minor League Baseball out of 60 teams. The 'Caps this season rank third out of 60 teams at the High-A/Single-A levels, averaging 4,961 fans a night.

The TinCaps earned their first series win of the second half following three consecutive sellouts, including their second largest crowd of the season on Thursday, July 23. The 8,048 in attendance was the largest non-Fourth of July Thursday since 2018 and ranked fourth in Minor League Baseball for the night.

Only three more homestands remain on the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps Schedule, beginning with Princess Night on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with premium ticket packages including a pregame meet-and-greet with the Island Princess. Other promotions include 10 more postgame fireworks displays, STAR WARS™ Night (Fri, Aug. 7), Fort Wayne Wizards Night (Thu, Aug. 27), BirdZerk! (Fri, Aug. 28) and the final Hispanic Heritage Game (Fri, Aug. 21).

Other weekly promotions begin every Tuesday with value concessions for Family Feast Night presented by US Foods. Then on Wednesday, enjoy Paws and Claws Night presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw as the TinCaps play as the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies before Thirsty Thursday presented by Mitchell's.

The 'Caps return home Tuesday, Aug. 4 to take on the Detroit Tigers-affiliated West Michigan Whitecaps. Fans can get tickets through TinCaps.com, by calling 260482-6400 or at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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