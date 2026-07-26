Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 26, 2026 l Game #94 (28)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6-23, 37-56) at Dayton Dragons (14-13, 53-40)

RH Justin Mitrovich (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.29)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the last game of a six-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won six straight games to match a season high for consecutive victories (third time in 2026).

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 8, Cedar Rapids 2. Tyson Lewis collected three hits for the third time in his last five games. Lewis had a solo homer and Jacob Friend added a three-run home run. Starting pitcher Kyle McCoy allowed just one run in five innings for the win.

Current Series: Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 0. The Dragons have outscored the Kernels 42-30. Dayton is batting .290 (.239 with runners in scoring position). The Dragons have 8 HR, 17 SB, a 4.89 team ERA, and 4 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won the first five games in the current series. A win today would give them their second six-game sweep of 2026 (they won six at West Michigan May 5-10) and their fifth sweep of a six-game set since the advent of six-game series in 2021.

The Dragons have 17 stolen bases in the series, their highest total for any series this season. The batting average of .290 in the series currently ranks second for any series this season (they hit .300 vs. Fort Wayne, June 9-14).

The Dragons have hit 24 HR in 19 G (1.26 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still above the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 120 HR in 93 G, on pace to finish the year with 169 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 553 runs, on pace to finish the year with 778 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons scored 542 runs in 2025.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Victor Acosta in his last 3 G is 8 for 12 (.667) with 1 HR, 2 3B, and 2 2B after going 6 for 44 (.136) in his previous 17 G (since June 10).

Jacob Friend in his last 6 G is 7 for 19 (.368) with 4 HR, 12 RBI. In 2026 with 2 Reds farm clubs, Friend has 19 HR (T-3 rd in Reds org), 70 RBI (2 nd in org).

Tyson Lewis (Reds #4 prospect re: MLB Pipeline) in his last 5 G is 9 for 21 (.429) with 2 HR, 6 RBI. He has 6 SB in his last 6 G.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, July 28 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH JP Ortiz (4-1, 5.01) at Quad Cities TBA

Wednesday, July 29 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-1, 4.55) at Quad Cities TBA

Thursday, July 30 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Deivi Villafana (0-0, 12.46) at Quad Cities TBA

Friday, July 31 (7:30 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (4-3, 4.98) at Quad Cities TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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