Lewis and Friend Belt Home Runs as Dragons Win Sixth Straight Game

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Tyson Lewis had three hits including a home run and Jacob Friend delivered a three-run homer as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 8-2 on Saturday night. The Dragons have won six straight games including the first five games of the series with Cedar Rapids that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Dragons matched their longest winning streak of the 2026 season. They won six straight games in May and again in June.

A crowd of 8,216 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: Cedar Rapids scored one run in the top of the first inning, but the Dragons responded with two in the bottom of the first and never trailed again. Peyton Stovall walked to open the first and scored on Julio Carreras' double to left-center. Carreras scored on a single to center by John Michael Faile to make it 2-1.

Tyson Lewis led off the fourth with a home run to center field, his second in the last two games, fourth with the Dragons, and eighth this season, to make it 3-1. Jacob Friend followed the homer by Lewis by reaching on a walk. Three batters later, the Dragons had runners at first and third with two outs when they executed a double steal with Friend scoring from third on the play to make it 4-1.

View the home run by Lewis here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2081175171159761126?s

Cedar Rapids plated one run in the top of the sixth inning to cut their deficit to two runs, but the Dragons responded in the seventh, getting singles from Ryan McCrystal and Lewis before Friend connected on a three-run home run to right field to increase the Dayton lead to 8-2 and close out the scoring. The homer was the 10th with the Dragons for Friend and his 19th in the Reds organization this season.

View the home run by Friend here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2081190804211573197?s

Dragons starting pitcher Kyle McCoy earned the win to improve to 4-3. He worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Lewis was 3 for 4, notching his third three-hit game within the five games played so far in the series. Friend was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-13, 53-40) host the Kernels (6-23, 37-56) again on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the last game of a six-game series. Ty Floyd will get the start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: The Dragons game on Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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