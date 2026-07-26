Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 25, 2026 l Game #93 (27)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6-22, 37-55) at Dayton Dragons (13-13, 52-40)

LH Desan Hill (1-7, 6.18) vs. LH Kyle McCoy (3-3, 5.36)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Streaks: The Dragons have won five straight games. A win tonight would match their season high of six.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 9, Cedar Rapids 7. Tyson Lewis hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 7-7 tie and lift the Dragons to their fifth straight win. Jacob Friend hit a two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game at 7-7. The Dragons had 16 hits including three by Lewis, Victor Acosta, Ryan McCrystal, and Diego Omana. Dragons reliever Bryce Hubbart, in his first outing with Dayton this season, fired three scoreless innings for the win.

Current Series: Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 0. The Dragons have outscored the Kernels 34-28. Dayton is batting .294 (.246 with runners in scoring position). The Dragons have 6 HR, 15 SB, a 5.59 team ERA, and 3 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won the first four games in the current series. Three wins have come in their final at-bat and two were walk-off wins.

The Dragons have 15 stolen bases in the series, their highest total for any series this season. The batting average of .294 in the series currently ranks second for any series this season.

In the 14-13 Dragons win on Tuesday, Dayton's Brady Afthim completed a rare "immaculate inning" in the eighth, striking out all three hitters on a total of nine pitches. This is believed to be the first immaculate inning by a Dragons pitcher since at least 2007.

The Dragons have hit 22 HR in 18 G (1.22 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still above the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 118 HR in 92 G, on pace to finish the year with 168 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 545 runs, on pace to finish the year with 776 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons scored 542 runs in 2025.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Victor Acosta in his last 3 G is 8 for 12 (.667) with 1 HR, 2 3B, and 2 2B after going 6 for 44 (.136) in his previous 17 G (since June 10).

Jacob Friend in his last 5 G is 5 for 16 (.313) with 3 HR, 9 RBI. On the year with 2 Reds farm clubs, Friend has 18 HR (T-6 th in Reds org), 65 RBI (2 nd in org).

Tyson Lewis (Reds #3 prospect re: MLB Pipeline) in his first 17 G with the Dragons is batting .304 with 3 HR. He has 6 SB in his last 5 G.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, July 22 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Justin Mitrovich (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.29) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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