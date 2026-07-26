Whitecaps Score Six Unanswered, Hand Chiefs First Loss of Series

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Despite Anyelo Encarnación's three-run homer in the fourth inning, the Chiefs allowed six unanswered runs and dropped their first game of the series, 6-3, to the Whitecaps on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

With the loss, the Chiefs' four-game win streak comes to a close.

Chiefs starter Tanner Franklin and Whitecaps southpaw Joe Miller traded clean frames over the first three innings of the game.

Miller allowed no runs on two hits while walking one and striking out two over his three frames.

In the fourth, singles from Josh Kross and Michael Dattalo set up Encarnación with two outs. He lifted a three-run opposite-field home run to right, giving the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

West Michigan chipped away at its deficit from there.

In the fifth, Samuel Gil walked before Cristian Santana singled to put runners on the corners. Stephen Hrustich grounded into a double play, bringing in Gil and making it 3-1.

Franklin exited after the fifth inning, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out eight.

Woody Hadeen doubled and later scored on Bryce Rainer's RBI single in the sixth to cut the Whitecaps' deficit to 3-2.

In the seventh, Rubén Menes walked two of the first three batters he faced before Hrusitch hit a three-run homer to left, giving West Michigan its first lead of the night, 5-3.

West Michigan added another in the eighth on Campbell's double, extending its advantage to 6-3.

Down to their final out in the ninth, Tai Peete walked before Jack Gurevitch singled to set up Jalin Flores, who struck out to end the game.

Sunday's series finale is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. between the Chiefs and the Whitecaps.

Sunday's game marks the second 'Splash Day' of the series at Dozer Park. The first 1,000 fans receive a Chiefs bucket hat to help stay cool in the summer sun, and kids can enjoy water-themed activities throughout the afternoon. As always on Grand Slam Sunday, kids aged 12 and under get in for just $5. Chiefs players will sign autographs after the game, and kids can also play catch on the field and run the bases afterward.

Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com and the Dozer Park box office. Fans can watch the game on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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