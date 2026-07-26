Sky Carp Shut out Bandits in Pitchers' Duel

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits (45-46, 15-13) suffered their first shutout loss since Opening Week, falling to the Beloit Sky Carp (46-48, 19-10) 1-0 on Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

On the heels of leading Quad Cities' combined no-hitter against Wisconsin on July 19, Royals' top prospect Kendry Chourio completed his third quality start as a River Bandit and kept Beloit out of the run column through the first five innings of the game.

Sky Carp right-hander Carson Laws did the same for Beloit while not allowing a Quad Cities hit and striking out six.

Leading off the sixth, Beloit second baseman and nine-hole hitter Abrahan Ramirez accounted for the game's lone run, taking a 2-1 pitch from Chourio over the right field fence for his first High-A home run and a 1-0 Beloit advantage.

Chourio finished off the frame with help from his fourth and final strikeout, before handing the ball to Tommy Molsky. The right-hander worked his second scoreless effort of the series, allowing just one Sky Carp hit over the final two innings of the game.

The River Bandits ended Beloit's no-hit bid in the seventh on Tyriq Kemp's infield single and drew a pair of walks against Hayden Cuthbertson to load the bases with one out, but after Angel Acosta struck out on an automatic third strike, Peyton Fosher got Nolan Sailors to ground out and end the threat.

An inning later, Quad Cities loaded the bases again with singles from Blake Mitchell and Chris Brito plus Jose Cerice's third walk of the game. Fosher escaped once more, striking out Kemp to keep Beloit up 1-0.

After going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position over the night's first eight innings, the Bandits went down in order against Juan Reynoso in the top of the ninth.

Even though the southpaw walked four over 1.1 innings, Cuthbertson (4-1) earned the win. Chourio (2-2) was saddled with the loss despite allowing one run or fewer for the fifth consecutive start. Fosher (1) earned a hold with help from two strikeouts, while Reynoso (9) added to his team-leading save total.

Quad Cities' defeat, its third in-a-row and fourth in its last five games, cements the club's first series loss in month and pushes the Bandits 3.5 games back of the Sky Carp for first in the Midwest League West.

The River Bandits return to ABC Supply Stadium for the final time in 2026 tomorrow afternoon and send Emmanuel Reyes (6-3, 3.70) to the mound opposite Julio Mendez (0-0, 9.00). The series finale is set for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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