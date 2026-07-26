TinCaps Game Information: July 25 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (39-54, 12-15) @ Lake County Captains (52-38, 15-11)

Saturday, July 25 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 94 of 132

RHP Bryan Balzer (0-1, 15.1 IP, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP Ben Lively (Rehab Assignment)/LHP Jackson Humphries (1-4, 50.2 IP, 4.80 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

PACKING PARKVIEW: Parkview Field saw a second-straight sellout crowd on Friday night with 7,011 fans, the 8th crowd of over 7,000 this season. This comes after a season-second-best crowd of 8,048, ranked 4th in all of Minor League Baseball, on Thursday night. It was the largest non-July 4th Thursday since 2018. To start the series, Fort Wayne had back-to-back games drawing the 7th-largest crowd among 150 Minor League teams. After 6,011 on Tuesday, 5,353 attended Fort Wayne's only midweek day game of the season on Wednesday. This week, the TinCaps are 6th in Minor League Baseball, totaling 26,512 through four games. The TinCaps this season are 3rd among 60 teams at the Single-A/High-A levels in average attendance and 32nd in all of Minor League Baseball, drawing an average of 4,879 fans per night.

'CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Nine TinCaps sit in the Top 30 prospect list for the San Diego Padres according to MLB Pipeline after their latest rankings dropped on Thursday. Left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield climbed up to No. 2 following his appearance in the MLB Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia. Outfielder Ryan Wideman moved up one spot to No. 6, with Bryan Balzer (No. 7) and Kavares Tears (No. 14) making the biggest leaps behind him. Lamar King Jr. (No. 15), Kannon Kemp (No. 16) and Alex McCoy (No. 19) round out the Top 20, with pitchers Jaxon Dalena (No. 29) and Carson Montgomery (No. 30) hanging onto the final two spots.

WHAT'S AT THE BALLPARK?: Friday and Saturday night at Parkview Field celebrate Christmas in July evenings, with fans able to buy a Johnny TinCap Nutcracker. Sunday's series finale is another Hispanic Heritage game for the team, as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the second of three games this season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Luchadores Rally Towel.

BALZER BACK AT HOME: Fort Wayne right-hander Bryan Balzer will make his fourth start in High-A and his second at Parkview Field on Saturday night. Balzer last tossed 3.0 scoreless frames out of the bullpen on July 18 at Lansing, where he gave up one hit and struck out three. The righty's last start featured a career-high 8 strikeouts at West Michigan on July 11 across 5.0 innings, his longest start with Fort Wayne since joining the team on June 23. Balzer made the largest leap of any Padres prospect in the top 30 following Thursday's shuffle from MLB.com. The 21-year-old now ranks as San Diego's No. 7 prospect after previously being slotted at No. 28.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: The TinCaps have come-from-behind in each of their two victories this week at Parkview Field against Lake County. Fort Wayne completed their second-largest comeback of the season in Tuesday night's 7-6 walk-off victory. All 3 wins on the previous road trip were not in come-from-behind fashion after winning 16 straight comeback affairs dating back to May 15 at Cedar Rapids. Of their 39 victories this year, 27 are comeback wins.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCap center fielder Ryan Wideman has 3 consecutive multi-hit games to begin this series, following his 3-for-5 showing on Friday. Wideman has put together six multi-hit games in July and tied up Friday night's game with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth frame. He is now 7-for-14 this series with 4 RBI and 3 stolen bases. The Padres' 2025 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky is now tied with Peyton Graham for the Minor League lead in stolen bases with 53 after his 14 th multi-stolen base game on Friday. Wideman slashed .314/.389/.504 with a .893 OPS in 65 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin this season before his promotion to High-A on June 23.

SILENCING STABLE: The TinCaps bullpen punched out 11 batters in 6 Ã¢..." scoreless innings on Friday night. Left-hander Javier Chacon set the tone by striking out a season-high 6 in 3 Ã¢..." innings in his second outing of the week. Chacon has not allowed a run in this series across 5 Ã¢..." scoreless frames, giving up 3 hits and punching out 8. Fellow southpaw Braian Salazar gave up one hit and struck out four in 2.0 innings before handing the ball to José LeClerc for the ninth. The nine-year big leaguer retired the side in order in his second appearance with the TinCaps this week as part of a rehab assignment. In both wins this week for Fort Wayne, the bullpen has not allowed a run in 11 Ã¢..." innings.

CANTWELL COMING THROUGH: Fort Wayne first baseman Luke Cantwell reached base safely in all four plate appearances on Friday night, going 2-for-2 with 2 walks. The former Pitt Panther drove home the first run of the game for the TinCaps with his two-out RB single in the second frame. Cantwell has a hit in his last three games and has four multi-hit showings in 13 games since joining the club on June 23. The Warrington, PA native made his professional debut with Fort Wayne on Sept. 2 last season, being the second 2025 draft selection of the Padres to join the 'Caps directly from draft camp.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, giving him 21 round-trippers in his TinCaps career. Jack is now 1 of 11 players in franchise history to hit the 20-home-run mark and is tied for 9th in career home runs with Fernando Tatis Jr (2017). Costello has led the MWL since the start of 2025, with 11 of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching, three ahead of his own teammate, Jake Cunningham.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps slugger Alex McCoy walked it off in the ninth inning on Tuesday and collected his Midwest League-leading 24th double of the season. The No. 19 Padres prospect is the active team leader in RBI (45) and multi-hit games (23) and is tied for the team lead in multi-RBI games (11) in 84 games this season. Along with leading the Midwest League in doubles, McCoy is 3rd in extra-base hits (37), fourth in total bases (147), and fifth in hits (85). The 24-year-old has reached base in nine straight games with a knock in 8 of 9.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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