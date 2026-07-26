Jimenez Transferred to 7-Day IL
Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Enrique Jimenez has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a left hamstring strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its series at Dayton tonight at 6:05.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
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