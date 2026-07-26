Fort Wayne Scores Season-High 14 Runs in Saturday Night Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps struck early to take down the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) 14-4 on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (40-54, 13-15) scored six runs in the first frame, sending all nine batters to the plate. Second baseman Rosman Verdugo launched a three-run shot for his 12th of the season and 26th as a TinCap across the last three years. He is now seventh in all of Fort Wayne franchise history in career home runs. First baseman Luke Cantwell followed suit with a two-run blast for his fourth long ball of the campaign.

Verdugo later picked up a sacrifice fly in the second inning and drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, finishing the night with five runs batted in. Cantwell reached base two more times and has back-to-back multi-hit showings along with a knock in his last four games.

Shortstop Justin DeCriscio and center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 6 Padres prospect) collected a hit in each of the first three innings out of the top two spots in the order. DeCriscio doubled in each of the first two frames and drove in a run on his base hit to left field in the third. The 2025 10th-round pick has reached base in 24 of his last 27 games and has 19 multi-hit showings with Fort Wayne this season since being promoted on May 12.

Wideman has 10 hits in four games this week and has seven multi-hit showings in July, four of which have come in this series. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) drove home a pair with his two-run double in the second frame. McCoy leads the Midwest with 25 doubles this season and has reached base safely in 10 straight games.

Right-hander Bryan Balzer (No. 7 Padres prospect) collected his first High-A win in his second start at Parkview Field. Balzer gave up one hit across five scoreless innings and hasn't given up a run in his last two appearances across eight innings.

Lake County (52-39, 15-12) scored three of their four runs in the seventh frame, with two runs coming home on a triple from designated hitter Jonah Advincula. Left-hander Jackson Humphries (No. 27 Guardians prospect) struck out eight batters across 3 innings in his first relief appearance of the campaign.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 26 vs. Lake County (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Harrison Bodendorf

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Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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