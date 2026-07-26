Lugnuts Activate Mahoney, Return to 30 Active
Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Jack Mahoney is activated from the 7-day Injured List.
The Lugnuts (9-18, 38-53) play the penultimate contest of a six-game series tonight vs. the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. on Christmas in July with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
Check out the Lansing Lugnuts Statistics
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