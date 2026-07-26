Comeback 'Caps Down Peoria, 6-3

Published on July 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps used a late offensive surge and a strong performance from their bullpen to secure a 6-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

Whitecaps outfielder Stephen Hrustich delivered a go-ahead three-run home run as West Michigan rattled off six unanswered runs. Meanwhile, relievers Ethan Sloan and Logan Berrier combined four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to secure the victory.

Peoria broke through in the fourth inning as second baseman Anyelo Encarnación delivered a three-run home run to take a 3-0 lead. West Michigan struggled offensively through the first five innings, as Peoria starter Tanner Franklin tossed five innings, allowing just one run while collecting eight strikeouts. The Whitecaps cut the deficit to 3-1 as Samuel Gil crossed the plate on a double play before adding an RBI single from Bryce Rainer in the sixth. West Michigan then rallied for three runs in the seventh on Hrustich's three-run blast, giving the Whitecaps a 5-3 lead. Whitecaps first baseman Clayton Campbell added an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth to extend the advantage to 6-3. Meanwhile, the bullpen took over, as Sloan and Berrier combined four shutout frames to slam the door and secure the come-from-behind victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 15-14 in the second half and 39-54 overall, while the Chiefs fall to 13-15 in the second half and 45-49 overall. Sloan (4-3) earned his fourth win, while Berrier picked up his third save. Meanwhile, Chiefs reliever Rubén Menes (1-3) suffered his third loss after allowing three runs in one inning. With the win, the 'Caps snap their four-game losing streak and are now 3.5 games behind the Great Lakes Loons for first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the final game of this six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 pm. The Whitecaps starting pitcher is TBD, while the Chiefs send righty Leonel Sequera to the mound. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 2:50 pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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